Rihanna carried what can only be described as a gigantic furry monster purse after stepping out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sept. 12. The eye-popping flap bag design, which features gold chain hardware and dyed lamb fur, comes courtesy of Saint Laurent. Notably, the same YSL "Niki" bag comes in two smaller sizes as well, but Rihanna—a true fashion maximalist—likely couldn't resist the urge to pull the oversized version. It's the hardest to find, not to mention the hardest to pull off.

The singer paired the statement piece with an oversized white button-up, jeans, and leopard-print booties before finishing the look with goggle-esque brown sunglasses, a silver chain necklace, stud earrings, and an elaborate diamond pendant. Never one to leave the house without a pop of color, the Fenty Beauty founder's nails were painted a fiery orange shade that perfectly suits the summer-fall seasonal transition we're currently navigating.

Rihanna and her monstrous fur purse in California. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna's love of furry garments is well-documented. She's obsessed with fur hats and owns several faux fur bucket hats in different colors from Britain-based milliner Emma Brewin. And who could forget the history-making saffron yellow fur-trimmed Guo Pei gown she wore to the 2015 Met Gala? What I particularly appreciate about the styling of her latest fur look, however, is the way she tamed the hefty, hairy monstrosity for everyday wear by teaming it up with otherwise timeless pieces. It's an important lesson for those of us who love to experiment with trends, but still want to look pulled together.

Rihanna wearing leopard-print boots and jeans to balance out her statement-making purse. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Last week, the mother of two graced New York Fashion Week with not one but two surprise appearances. On Sept. 6, she showed up at the Alaïa fashion show wearing a crystal mesh dress made custom for her by the couturier. She wore a pearl-encrusted cream satin thong corset underneath the gown and completed the look with matching pearl heels.

Rihanna wearing custom Alaïa to the label's NYFW show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The same evening, she wore another Alaïa design—this time, a cotton-candy pink ruffled coat worn over a corset dress with a delicate sheath—to attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room.

Rihanna sporting another Alaïa look at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The golden age of non-stop Rihanna street style may be behind us, now that she has a growing family and a $2.8 billion company to run, not to mention a long-awaited album to finish. I suppose that's why it's so important to savor every glimpse of Badgal Riri we get, especially when it involves an insane shearling satchel.