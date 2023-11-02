17 Luxe Finds From Saks Fifth Avenue to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

In the same vein as chocolate cake and a romantic period drama, a sale at Saks Fifth Avenue is a guaranteed way to make me happy. Any time a sale rolls around, I can count on the retailer to house some luxe finds that are almost too good to be true. And unlike some other retailers, you don't have to scroll for hours to hit the jackpot. If you don't believe me, just take a gander at the not-so-hidden gems I found.

Right now, Saks is throwing a fall sale with up to 30 percent off on over 14,000(!!!) designer fashion finds, and, of course, I couldn't resist scrolling through it. I immediately found some top-notch items from some of my favorite brands like Theory, Vince, Coach (including a tote bag team Marie Claire is obsessed with), Re/done, and more, plus they happen to be perfect for fall and beyond. Think cozy cashmere sweaters, a few pairs of wide-leg denim, ankle boots, trendy fall jackets, and more fall essentials. If you weren't exactly planning on a mid-season refresh, I can assure you these 17 luxury finds are worth your time and budget.

Vince Funnelneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $425) $319 at Saks Fifth Avenue If you want to treat yourself to something truly luxurious, it doesn't get much better than a cashmere sweater, especially one as chic as this Vince find. This cozy pick is made from 100 percent cashmere that's been boiled, which in case you don't know, enhances the fine-knit texture to make it all the more softer. The mock neckline makes this sweater so classy, too.

Rails Getty High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $198) $139 at Saks Fifth Avenue As I mentioned earlier, I've been loving wide-leg silhouettes this season. They're fresh, easy to style, and add a touch of polish to any outfit. This pair from Rails is made from stretch denim so you stay comfy, plus it has a flattering high-rise fit. I especially love the wash on these as the dark, classic shade looks elevated than the average pair of jeans. I would go so far as to say you can wear them to the office, especially paired with some heels.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Kinlee Leather Chelsea Booties (Were $175) $123 at Saks Fifth Avenue If you've been on the hunt for new black boots to refresh your wardrobe, you can end your search here. These black ankle boots are perfect for so many occasions. Throw them on for date night, work days, nights out with the girls, or casual runs to the grocery store. With a 2-inch heel, these are going to stay comfortable for miles on miles. The pointy toe also makes these particularly of-the-moment.

COACH Willow Leather Tote (Was $350) $263 at Saks Fifth Avenue No matter your profession, a great leather tote bag is a must-have in your closet, and this one happens to be one of the best of all time according to MC. Firstly, it features a dedicated laptop sleeve in the middle with two side compartments to keep your things organized. It's also made of polished pebbled leather, which shows less signs of wear, and is beautifully decorated with burgundy detailing and a gold minimalist logo. The metal feet on the bottom help to keep this bag's shape, too.

Theory Easy Cashmere Sweater (Was $275) $206 at Saks Fifth Avenue You can never really have too much cashmere in your sweater collection. If you don't already have an easy-going crewneck in your rotation, I recommend adding this Theory find to your cart ASAP. Made of 100 percent cashmere, it's guaranteed to be soft and cozy. It's also easy to layer with thanks to its relaxed fit, so feel free to throw it over a button-up for the office or wear under your puffer on chilly days.

Free People Wild Rose Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket (Was $168) $134 at Saks Fifth Avenue The leather bomber jacket is easily the jacket of the season. I've seen everyone from my fellow editors to celebrities and influencers don the style so now's your chance to snag one for yourself at an affordable price. This Free People jacket scores extra style points for its baseball collar and oversized fit. Just imagine how cool it'll look with baggy jeans and your favorite sneakers.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Lu Denim Skirt (Was $295) $207 at Saks Fifth Avenue A long denim skirt is the one silhouette you can't get away from this season, trust me. The fashion crowd is obsessed with the look and honestly, I'm not too mad about it. This denim skirt is just as versatile as jeans only it's more feminine and fun. It pairs perfectly with knee-high boots and a cropped sweater, and when spring rolls around, you'll be glad to have it to go with your t-shirts and sneakers.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Honeycomb Shawl Circle Cardigan (Was $178) $142 at Saks Fifth Avenue Unfortunately, a blanket does not make for work-appropriate attire, but thankfully, I found the next best thing. This sweater is crafted from Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic material, which is also what they use their famous blankets. In short, you're guaranteed to feel warm and cozy wrapped in this cardigan just like you would in a blanket. This, however, you can wear to work with trousers and no one will blink an eye.

Splendid Linnett Herringbone Cardigan (Was $188) $132 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sure, stripes might be a favorite pattern for many, but this cardigan is making a strong case for herringbone. Think of the zig-zag pattern as a fresher, more fun take on stripes, yet still just as chic. When it comes to cardigans, this pick has the perfect fit, too. It's slightly oversized without being too frumpy, which is my main concern with sweaters. Leave a few buttons undone and pair with lots of gold jewelry for that effortless cool-girl look.

ASTR The Label Milani Double-Breasted Blazer (Was $158) $126 at Saks Fifth Avenue Whenever I have no clue what to wear, a matching set has never failed me. For fall and winter though, there's something about a suit set that feels especially elevated. I've been loving this chocolate brown shade for fall lately as it's a bit more unexpected than black, but still completely neutral. The oversized fit on this blazer is also ideal for layering over sweaters.

ASTR The Label Milani Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers (Were $128) $102 at Saks Fifth Avenue "The wider the leg, the better the style" is my mantra this fall. The style is luxurious and looks crazy good with a pair of pointed-toe heels or boots. If you combine these trousers with the matching blazer above, you've got an elevated outfit that couldn't be easier to throw on together. For something more casual, these pants also work on their own, too, with a graphic tee and white sneakers.

Re/done 70s Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $295) $221 at Saks Fifth Avenue As I'm sure you know, the trend cycle is constantly repeating, and right now the fashion crowd is loving wide-leg jeans à la '70s style. To put it simply, they are effortlessly cool, especially this Re/done pair. If you want to look more fashion-forward, these jeans are the way to go. Also, Re/done hardly ever goes on sale, and when it does, it sells out lightning fast. If your size is still in stock, I suggest adding them to your cart ASAP.

Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION 40MM Suede Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots (Were $350) $245 at Saks Fifth Avenue As someone who wears black boots on a near-daily basis in the fall, I've been looking for a low-lift way to switch it up and these boots are right up my alley. The lug sole is a cool (and easy) way to add some height to my short frame, please the cream color is unlike anything else I have in my closet. I'm already planning a monochrome outfit of my winter whites in my head. The fact that these are over $100 off is a major bonus, too.

dh New York Fallon Zip-Front Sherpa Jacket (Was $248) $186 at Saks Fifth Avenue When the weather starts to get really chilly, a good sherpa jacket is my go-to. It's a surefire way to stay cozy and warm, yet stays looking stylish. This cream sherpa jacket from dh New York particularly caught my eye when I saw the sleeves. Do yourself a favor and take a peek at the cool leather trim. It adds just a bit of edginess to an otherwise neutral jacket and I'm obsessed.