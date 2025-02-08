Selena Gomez skipped the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards, and needless to say, her absence on the red carpet was felt.

I'm sure the billionaire bride-to-be had a very valid reason. She's currently in the midst of juggling back-to-back Rare Beauty launches in addition to her Emilia Pérez promotional duties, so who can really blame her for needing a night off? But yes, sure, of course—it would be nice to see her at the ceremony, where she's nominated in the Best Song category for "Mi Camino."

The beauty mogul has attended the awards show before. At the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards—where the Only Murders in the Building star was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series—Gomez stunned in a cherry red cape dress with crystal embellishments and a halter neckline. The gown was a custom design by Louis Vuitton, but Gomez made it feel truly her own with a statement diamond bow-and-arrow piercing her left ear.

Selena Gomez wears custom Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has made a few other notable appearances on the awards' circuit this season to support her Spanish-language musical, Emilia Pérez. Last month at the 2025 Golden Globes, she channeled Cinderella in a custom powder blue Prada gown. Her fiancée, Benny Blanco, joined her in a Prince Charming-adjacent white tuxedo.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended the Golden Globes together in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though she's not there in person, Selena Gomez could still scoop up an exciting win at the Critics' Choice Awards. Obviously, the "Rare" singer has enjoyed great success as a pop star over the years, but she's also spoken—on more than one occasion—about wanting to retire from music completely. Suffice it to say, it would be very gratifying to see her contributions to pop and Latin music finally rewarded.

