Did Selena Gomez Skip a 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Gown Despite Her Nomination?
The best-dressed list missed the Best Song nominee.
Selena Gomez skipped the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards, and needless to say, her absence on the red carpet was felt.
I'm sure the billionaire bride-to-be had a very valid reason. She's currently in the midst of juggling back-to-back Rare Beauty launches in addition to her Emilia Pérez promotional duties, so who can really blame her for needing a night off? But yes, sure, of course—it would be nice to see her at the ceremony, where she's nominated in the Best Song category for "Mi Camino."
The beauty mogul has attended the awards show before. At the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards—where the Only Murders in the Building star was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series—Gomez stunned in a cherry red cape dress with crystal embellishments and a halter neckline. The gown was a custom design by Louis Vuitton, but Gomez made it feel truly her own with a statement diamond bow-and-arrow piercing her left ear.
Gomez has made a few other notable appearances on the awards' circuit this season to support her Spanish-language musical, Emilia Pérez. Last month at the 2025 Golden Globes, she channeled Cinderella in a custom powder blue Prada gown. Her fiancée, Benny Blanco, joined her in a Prince Charming-adjacent white tuxedo.
Even though she's not there in person, Selena Gomez could still scoop up an exciting win at the Critics' Choice Awards. Obviously, the "Rare" singer has enjoyed great success as a pop star over the years, but she's also spoken—on more than one occasion—about wanting to retire from music completely. Suffice it to say, it would be very gratifying to see her contributions to pop and Latin music finally rewarded.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
