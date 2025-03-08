Kendall Jenner Pairs a Classic Blazer With Open-Toe Uggs and a $2,990 The Row Tote Bag

The model wore her Ugg slides with white socks for a walk in the rain.

Kendall Jenner wearing open-toe Uggs with socks and a classic blazer
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Kendall Jenner's life has seemingly returned to normal following her glamorous appearance at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. Perhaps most importantly, the model's off-duty wardrobe confirms that Uggs are back.

Jenner was photographed on March 5 walking in the rain while carrying a folder and an umbrella. The reality star wore a classic oversize blazer, with a simple white top and black shorts. For footwear, Jenner wore a pair of Ugg Greenport Slides in Chestnut, featuring a peep-toe, which she paired with white socks. Her accessories included a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap, a pair of Chimi "Code" sunglasses, and The Row's Nuance Tote in Leather.

Uggs have made a huge comeback in recent months, and Jenner's approval is further proof that cozy footwear can also be stylish.

Kendall Jenner wearing open-toe Uggs with socks and a classic blazer

Kendall Jenner wearing Ugg slides in the rain.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Nuance Leather Tote BagThe Row
Nuance Leather Tote Bag

UGG Greenport Slides in ChestnutUGG
Greenport Slide in Chestnut

Code Porcelain BrownCHIMI
Code Porcelain Brown

2025 has already been incredibly busy for Jenner. From walking the Calvin Klein runway in front of its original muses to styling a sculpted fur coat as a mini dress and taking her $1,590 The Row clutch to dinner, the model is constantly surprising fans with her fashion choices. Wearing open-toe Uggs in the rain is just one more example of Jenner's ability to elevate a popular item in an unexpected way.

Kendall Jenner wearing open-toe Uggs with socks and a classic blazer

Kendall Jenner pairs her Ugg slides with white socks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

During an appearance on the "Anything Goes" podcast in August 2024, Jenner discussed what it was like growing up on the reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "It's a little Hannah Montana-y in a way," Jenner said. "[But] I didn't have a disguise, or I didn't have a physical shift."

As well as feeling as though she had a double life akin to Miley Cyrus's most famous character, Jenner had to contend with studying, too. "We went to school as long as we could," Jenner explained. "I started home school, 11th and 12th grade...so even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸