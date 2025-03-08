Kendall Jenner Pairs a Classic Blazer With Open-Toe Uggs and a $2,990 The Row Tote Bag
The model wore her Ugg slides with white socks for a walk in the rain.
Kendall Jenner's life has seemingly returned to normal following her glamorous appearance at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. Perhaps most importantly, the model's off-duty wardrobe confirms that Uggs are back.
Jenner was photographed on March 5 walking in the rain while carrying a folder and an umbrella. The reality star wore a classic oversize blazer, with a simple white top and black shorts. For footwear, Jenner wore a pair of Ugg Greenport Slides in Chestnut, featuring a peep-toe, which she paired with white socks. Her accessories included a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap, a pair of Chimi "Code" sunglasses, and The Row's Nuance Tote in Leather.
Uggs have made a huge comeback in recent months, and Jenner's approval is further proof that cozy footwear can also be stylish.
2025 has already been incredibly busy for Jenner. From walking the Calvin Klein runway in front of its original muses to styling a sculpted fur coat as a mini dress and taking her $1,590 The Row clutch to dinner, the model is constantly surprising fans with her fashion choices. Wearing open-toe Uggs in the rain is just one more example of Jenner's ability to elevate a popular item in an unexpected way.
During an appearance on the "Anything Goes" podcast in August 2024, Jenner discussed what it was like growing up on the reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "It's a little Hannah Montana-y in a way," Jenner said. "[But] I didn't have a disguise, or I didn't have a physical shift."
As well as feeling as though she had a double life akin to Miley Cyrus's most famous character, Jenner had to contend with studying, too. "We went to school as long as we could," Jenner explained. "I started home school, 11th and 12th grade...so even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started."
