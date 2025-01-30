I’m Swapping My Winter Boots for These Cozy, A-Lister-Approved Uggs

In the winter, comfort is key—especially in the shoe department. However, I'm going for a new style in 2025. I usually rely on a trendy pair of sneakers or ankle boots, but A-listers have convinced me to swap my usual winter shoes for ultra-cozy Ugg styles. And what better time to add a new pair to my closet than during Ugg's Winter Sale?

Ugg outfits have popped up on my feed more and more over the last few months, and I'm not mad about it. Whether it's influencers dressing up their picks with leather jackets and trench coats or Jennifer Lopez's outfits featuring her favorite platform style , Uggs are officially back for 2025. If you, too, are hopping on the Ugg bandwagon, you can add a fresh pair to your closet during Ugg's massive Winter Sale, which has select styles at up to 50 percent off. The sale is running through February 5, and styles are bound to sell out.

The sale includes many celeb-approved picks from J.Lo, Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski, and more. To save you from scrolling through pages of discounted finds, I rounded up every pair of Uggs spotted on celebs that you can score at a discount, plus I included a few more on-sale pairs that are too cute to go unnoticed.

Jennifer Lopez is a true Ugg fan, owning multiple styles and wearing the brand on many occasions. (Image credit: Getty Images/Backgrid)

If there's one celeb who's an Ugg boots mega-fan, it's Jennifer Lopez . In true J.Lo fashion, she keeps the comfy boots looking luxurious even when she's styling them with her favorite athleisure brands . Her Mini Platform Boots were part of her go-to spring outfit formula along with her designer bag collection. Case in point: She wears the sky-high platform pair with everything from a cable-knit sweater and a rare Birkin to ripped jeans and yet another Birkin .

Lopez also loves the New Heights Boots, Ugg's version of a chunky heel. She paired her platform Uggs with dirty baggy jeans and a Bottega Veneta bag—the final result was unexpectedly glamorous.

Uggs make for the ideal grocery-run shoe, according to Rihanna. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna ’s Ugg-centric outfits usually involve a casual loungewear set . While on a late-night shopping trip to Target, RiRi paired her black Ugg slippers with a Louis Vuitton bowling bag for a cozy high-low look. While her cult-favorite Coquette Slippers are not included in Ugg's Winter Sale, the below Tazzlita Slippers have a similar style with a platform heel.

Doechii's outfit proves Ugg boots can be preppy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to Doechii to style Uggs seamlessly into an otherwise preppy outfit . The rapper wore her Twin Seam New Heights Boots with an of-the-moment bubble skirt, V-neck sweater, and button-down shirt. The combo is unexpected but undeniably cool.

Ugg Classic Twin Seam New Heights Boots (Were $190) $114 at Ugg

Emily Ratajkowski looked perfectly comfy and cozy in her Ugg Cityfunc Mid Boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emrata never fails to impress me with her cozy cute styling abilities. Ugg boots and midi skirts don’t go together in my mind, but the model makes the pairing look so elevated. While in New York, Ratajkowski wore a cherry red knitted skirt and hoodie with Cityfunc Mid Boots, which feature a slimmer shaft for a sock-like effect.

If you're ready to shop for more Ugg boots, keep scrolling. Here’s to being cozy and fashionable this winter.