Selena Gomez Dresses Down Her Platform Prada Loafers With a Classic Blazer and Jeans
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star dressed to impress during a pizza dinner date with her sister.
Selena Gomez knows how to dress up or down for any occasion, including a sibling night out.
On Friday, Nov. 15, the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted taking her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey out for some pizza in Beverly Hills. (Best. Big. Sister. Ever.)
For the outing, Gomez wore a pair of relaxed, wide-legged jeans paired with a simple white t-shirt and oversized blazer. The toned-down fit was both casual and chic, which paired perfectly with her go-to platform Prada loafers.
Gomez—a fashion icon in her own right who has been embracing on-trend and boundary-pushing pieces as of late—is, to the surprise of no one, leaning into a fall and winter-ready look courtesy of her platform loafers.
Bella Hadid, for example, was spotted wearing a pair of Gucci, sky-high platform loafers, paired with (you guessed it) a blazer and mini-skirt.
Of course, Gomez is no stranger to the quintessential blazer either, dressing the always fashionable piece both up and down depending on the venue.
Back in 2023, the singer embraced the no-pants trend, wearing just a rhinestone-trimmed Valentino tweed blazer that doubled as a mini dress. As Marie Claire reported at the time, Gomez's blazer was "crafted from a virgin wool blend" and "featured a structured silhouette, peak lapels, and front-button fastening to give the bottom-free outfit a more put-together finish."
She finished the look with a pair of sheer black tights and some strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
In a 2020 interview with Dazed, Gomez discussed her somewhat unexpected journey into the world of fashion with designer Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of Louis Vuitton.
“You have such individual taste in fashion and became a style icon at a very early age. Can you please tell me more about your path to discovering your style?" Ghesquière, who styled Gomez back in 2016, asked.
"I have to say that I was pretty much free-falling!" the actress replied at the time.
