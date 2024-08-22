Ashley Olsen's Coat and $900 Flip-Flop Outfit Is As Confusing As It Is Chic

Can she kickstart a fall sandals trend? Most likely.

ashley olsen wears flip flop trend for fall
Ashley Olsen's outfit is NYC dinner date on top, beach day on bottom.
(Image credit: Backgrid one time use)
Julia Gray
By
published
in News

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have helped usher in the return of the jelly sandals trend with their luxury brand The Row’s viral netted PVC shoe. They’re also responsible for kickstarting another controversial shoe phenomenon: The Row's $890 luxe leather City flip-flops ignited a fashion-first approach to the age-old thong sandal. And Ashley, for one, is bringing her best flip-flops (i.e. those produced by her own fashion house) with her into autumn.

The Olsen twin was photographed this week leaving dinner at New York City's BondST in a classic Olsen twin outfit that is an undeniable head-scratcher: an ankle-length black coat with a V-neck and buttons down the front, a stereotypically large black-and-grey checkered plaid scarf draped over one shoulder, sunglasses worn at night, a small nondescript black clutch from The Row in one hand, and her black flip-flops, also from The Row.

ashley olsen wears the row flip flops for fall

Ashley Olsen's outfit is NYC dinner date on top, beach day on bottom.

(Image credit: backgrid one time use)

Pairing leather shower shoes with a long double-breasted coat might seem like an unconventional choice, but this kind of combo is emblematic of Olsen Twin Fall (bye, "brat summer"!). The actresses-turned-fashion designers have long been known for their layered transitional weather looks—wooly hats (Mary-Kate wore a beanie on an 80-degree summer day just a few weeks ago) and slouchy boots, big handbags and bigger jackets, posh basics, and anything that can be categorized as elevated "indie sleaze."

City Flip Flop
The Row City Flip Flop

Gallery Coat
Rails Gallery Coat

And given the Olsen twins's star appeal, there's a high chance the flip-flops-for-fall fashion revolution will spread. Stylish stars like Zoe Kravitz, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have made The Row's flip-flops the backbone of their summer wardrobes. The Row offers another high-fashion thong sandal, The Beach Flip Flop, featuring colored rubber straps and a leather insole and retailing at $650.

But the real proof of a shoe's popularity in the modern age is a parade of dupes flooding TikTok. The Row's flip flops certainly have fans and imitators, and the Olsens are making sure they stick around for fall.

Kendall Jenner is seen leaving Kinu restaurant on August 2, 2024 in Paris, France.

Kendall Jenner wears The Row flip flops in Paris during the Olympics.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olsen's outfit recipe is a testament to an unpredictable climate, and bound to be replicated all season long. High-low dressing is out, hot-cold dressing is in. Scroll to shop for Olsen-inspired summer-fall pieces.

Shop Flip-Flops for Fall, Inspired By Ashley Olsen

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal

TKEES Liners Flip Flop
TKEES Liners Flip Flop

Classic Flip Flop
Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop

Sunbeam Flip Flop
Beek Sunbeam Flip Flop

Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸