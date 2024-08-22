Ashley Olsen's Coat and $900 Flip-Flop Outfit Is As Confusing As It Is Chic
Can she kickstart a fall sandals trend? Most likely.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have helped usher in the return of the jelly sandals trend with their luxury brand The Row’s viral netted PVC shoe. They’re also responsible for kickstarting another controversial shoe phenomenon: The Row's $890 luxe leather City flip-flops ignited a fashion-first approach to the age-old thong sandal. And Ashley, for one, is bringing her best flip-flops (i.e. those produced by her own fashion house) with her into autumn.
The Olsen twin was photographed this week leaving dinner at New York City's BondST in a classic Olsen twin outfit that is an undeniable head-scratcher: an ankle-length black coat with a V-neck and buttons down the front, a stereotypically large black-and-grey checkered plaid scarf draped over one shoulder, sunglasses worn at night, a small nondescript black clutch from The Row in one hand, and her black flip-flops, also from The Row.
Pairing leather shower shoes with a long double-breasted coat might seem like an unconventional choice, but this kind of combo is emblematic of Olsen Twin Fall (bye, "brat summer"!). The actresses-turned-fashion designers have long been known for their layered transitional weather looks—wooly hats (Mary-Kate wore a beanie on an 80-degree summer day just a few weeks ago) and slouchy boots, big handbags and bigger jackets, posh basics, and anything that can be categorized as elevated "indie sleaze."
And given the Olsen twins's star appeal, there's a high chance the flip-flops-for-fall fashion revolution will spread. Stylish stars like Zoe Kravitz, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have made The Row's flip-flops the backbone of their summer wardrobes. The Row offers another high-fashion thong sandal, The Beach Flip Flop, featuring colored rubber straps and a leather insole and retailing at $650.
But the real proof of a shoe's popularity in the modern age is a parade of dupes flooding TikTok. The Row's flip flops certainly have fans and imitators, and the Olsens are making sure they stick around for fall.
Olsen's outfit recipe is a testament to an unpredictable climate, and bound to be replicated all season long. High-low dressing is out, hot-cold dressing is in. Scroll to shop for Olsen-inspired summer-fall pieces.
Shop Flip-Flops for Fall, Inspired By Ashley Olsen
