Selena Gomez's summer wardrobe has been heavy on the LWD (little white dresses), and her latest date night outfit was a variation on that theme.

In an Instagram story, Gomez posted a bathroom mirror selfie, wearing a champagne lamé midi dress with a drop shoulder and ruching on one side. The Rare Beauty mogul, singer, and actress matched her sandal stiletto heels perfectly to her gown, a soft gold-ish hue.

Selena Gomez pivots to more sparkle following her all-white summer wardrobe. (Image credit: Instagram)

"A night out," she wrote on the photo alongside heart emojis. (On closer inspection, the hearts conceal her ring finger. Do with that what you will). Behind her, Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco is doing his own "fit check," wearing a white ribbed tank top, blue-and-pink floral patterned pants, and no shoes.

This look falls into her season of white and cream color palettes. Last month, in a vacation photoshoot with Blanco, Gomez wore a white stretchy headband and a white Free People strapless maxi dress covered in fruit and bird drawings. Prior to her getaway, she took the LWD in a more buttoned-up direction.

Selena Gomez keeps the white-on-white theme going on vacation with Benny Blanco. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

At Cannes, Gomez put her spin on the office siren trend in a white knit peplum mini dress with a coordinating top-handle bag. Later in the season, she attended a conference in the perfect summer work dress: an all-white Banana Republic silk-linen wrap dress, matched to her Frankie Shop Sal trench coat and a pair of Santoni white patent leather high-heel slingbacks.

Selena Gomez takes the all-white look in a more buttoned-up direction at Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez is certainly on trend in her monochromatic white-on-white looks. But perhaps last night's color story points to sparkle-covered pivot, as her relationship heats up in the public eye and she gears up for the release of the new season of Only Murders in the Building.

