Selena Gomez Pivots From Little White Dresses to an Olympic Gold Mini

Summer whites are out, Gomez golds are in.

Selena Gomez speaks onstage during Rare Beauty’s 3rd Annual Mental Health Summit at on May 01, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selena Gomez's summer wardrobe has been heavy on the LWD (little white dresses), and her latest date night outfit was a variation on that theme.

In an Instagram story, Gomez posted a bathroom mirror selfie, wearing a champagne lamé midi dress with a drop shoulder and ruching on one side. The Rare Beauty mogul, singer, and actress matched her sandal stiletto heels perfectly to her gown, a soft gold-ish hue.

selena gomez wearing a gold mini dress in a selfie

Selena Gomez pivots to more sparkle following her all-white summer wardrobe.

(Image credit: Instagram)

"A night out," she wrote on the photo alongside heart emojis. (On closer inspection, the hearts conceal her ring finger. Do with that what you will). Behind her, Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco is doing his own "fit check," wearing a white ribbed tank top, blue-and-pink floral patterned pants, and no shoes.

This look falls into her season of white and cream color palettes. Last month, in a vacation photoshoot with Blanco, Gomez wore a white stretchy headband and a white Free People strapless maxi dress covered in fruit and bird drawings. Prior to her getaway, she took the LWD in a more buttoned-up direction.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on an outdoor patio where Selena Gomez wears a white strapless free people maxi dress and matching white headband

Selena Gomez keeps the white-on-white theme going on vacation with Benny Blanco.

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

At Cannes, Gomez put her spin on the office siren trend in a white knit peplum mini dress with a coordinating top-handle bag. Later in the season, she attended a conference in the perfect summer work dress: an all-white Banana Republic silk-linen wrap dress, matched to her Frankie Shop Sal trench coat and a pair of Santoni white patent leather high-heel slingbacks.

Selena Gomez poses with a fan at the Cannes film festival in a white self portrait dress

Selena Gomez takes the all-white look in a more buttoned-up direction at Cannes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez is certainly on trend in her monochromatic white-on-white looks. But perhaps last night's color story points to sparkle-covered pivot, as her relationship heats up in the public eye and she gears up for the release of the new season of Only Murders in the Building.

Shop Selena Gomez's Gold Mini Dress

Cassini Dress
Cassini Dress

High Voltage Dress
High Voltage Dress

Jodie Dress ~ Champagne Luxe Satin Xxs
Jodie Dress ~ Champagne Luxe Satin Xxs

Selena Gomez
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

