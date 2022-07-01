Selena Gomez Showed Us Who's Boss in a Tux Dress by Alexander McQueen

LOOK AT HER NOW.

Selena Gomez' lyrics have never been more relevant. The singer, actress and entrepreneur attended a Rare Beauty launch event in Santa Monica, and looked the definition of business chic on the red carpet. I'm also very obsessed with the smirk she offered the cameras that showed that she knew how good she looked, too.

(Image credit: Photo by Presley Ann / Getty)

For the occasion, the star wore a black tux dress by Alexander McQueen (via the Daily Mail), and black strappy sandals. You can shop similar styles below.

Gomez accessorized with gold hoop earrings, and also, of course, rocked a simply beautiful makeup look, with a sleek cat eye and red lip. She wore her layered hair down with a casual wave at the ends.

(Image credit: Photo by Presley Ann / Getty)

The launch event celebrated the new Kind Words Matte Lipsticks and Liners, which will be available exclusively at Sephora (opens in new tab).

"I wanted to create a classic lipstick that's truly comfortable. Every shade is easy and wearable, and just perfect for every day," Gomez told Harper's Bazaar about the new collection.

Commenting on the liners, she added, "This is everything I've ever wanted in a lip liner. Super smooth and doesn't tug on your lips and made to last all day without feeling sticky."

She also told the publication, "I’ve been testing and wearing these products for the past year with my friends and makeup artists. This year, I’ve worn the lipstick and liners to the SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Only Murders in the Building press days, and on my days off."

Gomez originally launched her beauty line in 2020, further cementing her as a total beauty icon.