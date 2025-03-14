Selena Gomez Remixes Her Classic White Shirt With a Parisian Bra Styling Trend
This look was all over the Paris Fashion Week runways.
Selena Gomez filmed the music video for "Sunset Boulevard" about two weeks ago. I know because I saw photos of Gomez pairing Victoria's Secret lingerie and Ugg boots on-set, then immediately sent the lazy Saturday outfit inspiration to the Marie Claire team. But following the track's midnight premiere on March 14, I got the sense the singer and her stylist, Erin Walsh, had more in mind than channeling the song's intimate lyrics with their boudoir outfits. They were also predicting a bra styling trend that would take over Paris Fashion Week shortly after filming wrapped.
The "Sunset Boulevard" music video is styled like an early-'80s fever dream, with a hazy lens over the camera and glowing neon lights. Gomez sings with teased hair, red lips, and the aforementioned Victoria's Secret sets in one scene; then, she changes into a classic white shirt by Comme Si unbuttoned to reveal a cherry red Fleur du Mal bra. In successive shots, the singer layers on Wolford tights and Victoria's Secret tap shorts.
Pin-ups and manic pixie dream girls throughout pop culture history have styled their underpinnings as outerwear—or teased a flash of their lingerie beneath another shirt. Those come-hither examples all felt tailored for the male gaze.
But when I took in Gomez's intentionally-visible bra days after runways like Miu Miu, Valentino, and Vaquera had wrapped, I saw it for what it was: a co-sign of a revealing new (and perhaps more empowering) trend. Designers throughout the Fall 2025 season strategically exposed silk, satin, and lace bras beneath mesh dresses (Givenchy), layered slips (Miu Miu), and even sewed them on top of another sheer lace shirt (Valentino). They arrived accompanied by show notes celebrating femininity as a 360-degree experience, exposed bras included. In Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton's words, "I want to address everything about modern women. Strength, vulnerability, emotional intelligence, feeling powerful or very sexy. All of it."
Selena Gomez's take on the look isn't just sultry (she is singing about the "big, hard heart" behind her engagement, after all). Like the bra styling on the runway, it's also self-assured—because it takes confidence to show off what's underneath a shirt.
Shop Selena Gomez's White Shirt and Bra Look
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
