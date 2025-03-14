Selena Gomez filmed the music video for "Sunset Boulevard" about two weeks ago. I know because I saw photos of Gomez pairing Victoria's Secret lingerie and Ugg boots on-set, then immediately sent the lazy Saturday outfit inspiration to the Marie Claire team. But following the track's midnight premiere on March 14, I got the sense the singer and her stylist, Erin Walsh, had more in mind than channeling the song's intimate lyrics with their boudoir outfits. They were also predicting a bra styling trend that would take over Paris Fashion Week shortly after filming wrapped.

The "Sunset Boulevard" music video is styled like an early-'80s fever dream, with a hazy lens over the camera and glowing neon lights. Gomez sings with teased hair, red lips, and the aforementioned Victoria's Secret sets in one scene; then, she changes into a classic white shirt by Comme Si unbuttoned to reveal a cherry red Fleur du Mal bra. In successive shots, the singer layers on Wolford tights and Victoria's Secret tap shorts.

In the "Sunset Boulevard" music video, Selena Gomez flirts with the camera in an undone white button-up and red bra. (Image credit: Youtube)

Pin-ups and manic pixie dream girls throughout pop culture history have styled their underpinnings as outerwear—or teased a flash of their lingerie beneath another shirt. Those come-hither examples all felt tailored for the male gaze.

But when I took in Gomez's intentionally-visible bra days after runways like Miu Miu, Valentino, and Vaquera had wrapped, I saw it for what it was: a co-sign of a revealing new (and perhaps more empowering) trend. Designers throughout the Fall 2025 season strategically exposed silk, satin, and lace bras beneath mesh dresses (Givenchy), layered slips (Miu Miu), and even sewed them on top of another sheer lace shirt (Valentino). They arrived accompanied by show notes celebrating femininity as a 360-degree experience, exposed bras included. In Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton's words, "I want to address everything about modern women. Strength, vulnerability, emotional intelligence, feeling powerful or very sexy. All of it."

Models on Paris Fashion Week runways flashed glimpses of their underpinnings at Miu Miu (left) and Valentino (right). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez's take on the look isn't just sultry (she is singing about the "big, hard heart" behind her engagement, after all). Like the bra styling on the runway, it's also self-assured—because it takes confidence to show off what's underneath a shirt.

