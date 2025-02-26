Selena Gomez is already collecting lingerie for her honeymoon with her producer fiancé Benny Blanco. On Feb. 22, the Grammy winner gave the public a sneak peek of her bridal trousseau on the set of her new music video.

The pop star's shoot in Anaheim kicked off with sultry all-black Victoria's Secret lingerie. She layered a short black lace robe over a black satin slip dress that fell just above her knee, then accessorized with a pair of sheer black tights and camel brown platform Ugg slippers in a curly shearling-topped iteration of the brand's ultra-popular Tasman style.

A swipe of classic red lipstick—mostly likely Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Devoted or the line's Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire—completed the look along with her marquise diamond engagement ring and a coordinating diamond tennis necklace. Her brunette lob haircut was styled with a deep side-part and old Hollywood curls.

Selena Gomez wears a black slip dress and a black lace robe with brown Ugg slippers on the set of her new music video. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Later in the day, the 32-year-old changed into a monochromatic second look that paired sheer cherry red tights with a matching brushed cashmere V-neck sweater and silk tap shorts. She kept the same pair of Uggs on, but traded her can of Red Bull for a big pink Stanley cup. (Famously, Gomez doesn't drink coffee. Per Interview Magazine, she instead prefers to sip Red Bull on ice with a hearty Tex-Mex breakfast prepared by Blanco.)

Gomez's cozy footwear was likely swapped by her stylist, Erin Walsh, for Louboutins or Saint Laurent pumps when she went on-camera. But her behind-the-scenes Ugg slippers are enough of a crowd-favorite to deserve a video of their own. Kaia Gerber loves to run errands in her Tasman slippers and Sophie Turner wore hers on a date with her aristocrat boyfriend last year. Nearly every Ugg outfit Gigi Hadid styles with her Guest in Residence cashmere involves a pair of Tasman slides, too.

The recent SAG Award-winner's choice in underpinnings also confirms what shoppers have sensed for months: Victoria's Secret lingerie is having an A-list renaissance. Stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Anna Sawai, and Taylor Swift have tapped the brand for premiere night and performance robes, bras, and corsets; Sabrina Carpenter even tapped the brand for several custom tour costumes.

Selena Gomez sports a cherry red sweater, shorts, and sheer tights with platform shearling slides. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Earlier this month, Gomez announced a forthcoming album made in partnership with her fiancé Blanco, who happens to be a successful producer as well as her future husband. Fittingly titled I Said I Love You First, the project marks a reversal of the billionaire's previous warnings that she might be stepping away from music to focus on acting. The full record is set to drop on March 21, but the first single "Scared of Loving You" is already out on all streaming platforms.

Glimpses at the pair on-set suggest their partnership isn't coming with coordinating outfits. Blanco appeared to be much more covered up during the Feb. 22 shoot in a '70s-inspired burnt orange suit. But the best celebrity couple outfits aren't necessarily about dressing alike. It has more to do with matching each other's freak in a symbolic sense, and these two certainly do.