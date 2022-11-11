The Resort season is considered to be somewhat of the oddball in fashion's family. Debuting in early summer, the collections are offered in the interim between the fall and spring showings that define the industry calendar. As such, it's when designers prophesize the winter trends, ranging from practical pieces fit to withstand cold temps to vacation-ready styles for when goddamn, you just really need some sunshine on your skin. And specifically in terms of footwear, the shoe trends for winter 2022-2023 cater to every possible need you'll have in the coming season.

Whether you'll be fleeing to a warm-weather locale and require a sandal for the occasion or need a new hard-working snow boot (opens in new tab) to help you navigate city sludge, scroll onward to peruse the trending shoes. Maybe even add a pair or two to your virtual cart to get a head start on the soon-to-be-everywhere styles for winter 2022-2023.

Off to the Laces

(Image credit: Interior, Chloé, Christian Dior)

As temperatures begin to plummet, brands such as Interior, Chloé, and Christian Dior invite you to slip into gear with lace-up knee-high boots as part of your winter wardrobe. Consider opting for a pair with dramatic, front-and-center lacing that's reminiscent of a traditional combat boot. Or, for a more unconventional alternative, try a business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back style that sutures up the calf.

Little Bow Peep

(Image credit: Giambattista Valli, Moschino, Paco Rabanne)

Add a touch of girlish flair to your shoe lineup this winter, and opt for a pair adorned with bows. As seen with Giambattista Valli, Moschino, and Paco Rabanne's offerings, bow platform heels, statement mules, or pointed-toe flats make for darling party shoes.

Denim Shoes? Denim Shoes.

(Image credit: Isabel Marant, Diesel, Etro)

You've brushed up on 2022's denim trends. You know baggy jeans long ago usurped skinny silhouettes, Julia Fox reinvented the Canadian tuxedo, and that 2022 demonstrates a renewed interest in the jean jacket. But the Resort 2023 season adds one more denim trend to the mix: Shoes made of (or closely resembling) the material. Both Isabel Marant and Diesel leaned into the unconventional nature of the concept with denim statement boots, while Etro opted for a more demure manifestation of blue-washed and weathered leather sandals.

Clogs of Every Kind

(Image credit: Tod's, Fendi, Bottega Veneta)

Arguably the most ubiquitous shoe of the season, designers offered clogs in every which way for winter 2022-2023. Fendi went along the fashion front with furry, motif-heeled styles, while Tod's opted for the Birkenstock route with suede, backless slip-ons that you can easily envision yourself wearing when running out the door to walk the dog or to patronize your local Bodega on an oat milk run. Max Mara, for one, met both brands somewhat in the middle with a more everyday leather style detailed with studded metallic hardware.

Peek-a-Boo Boots

(Image credit: Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton)

It's no secret that fashion's followed a sultry modus operandi in recent seasons. And this winter, designers bring the bare-it-all nature you've seen in 2022's sheer trend (opens in new tab) and ever-popular cutout (opens in new tab) phenomenon to the footwear space through peek-a-boo boots that flash some skin—er, more specifically, leg. While Gucci utilized multiple buckles to create a revealing effect, Versace and Louis Vuitton literally poked holes and designs into their shoes to show off models' shins.

Cool-Girl Clown Shoes

(Image credit: Khaite, Balenciaga, Proenza Schouler)

For those looking to add more whimsy to their everyday wear (and let's be honest—we all could do with a bit more joy in our day-to-day), relish in the advent of clown-ish shoe silhouettes for winter 2022-2023. Courtesy of Balenciaga's bloated loafer boots and Khaite and Proenza Schouler's elongated-front footwear, expect to see a prevalence of shoes that toe the line between clown costumes and wearable.

Warped Perspective

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Sportmax, Givenchy)

Forget a standard stiletto or solid block—try a warped-heel shoe this winter. Both Bottega Veneta and Sportmax advise you try an inwardly warped style, whereas Givenchy suggests you try a slanted or angled heel.