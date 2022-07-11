Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Attention, internet shoppers: Amazon Prime Day 2022 will fall on July 12 and July 13—and there are amazing deals on just about everything on the site. And while, yes, perusing through tons of sales might be one of the best-ever pastimes, I've gone ahead and found the very best sale on the internet for you to shop instead: Shopbop's Amazon Prime Day sale. (opens in new tab) Not only are there tons of designer pieces that are discounted right now, but they're all in line with summer 2022's biggest fashion trends. Consider this your official call to whip out your credit cards in the name of shopping self-care.

For the uninitiated, Shopbop is part of the Amazon family of brands and has its own store on Amazon's site as well as its own home page. This means that not only do you get high-speed shipping courtesy of Amazon Prime, but you get the chance to scoop up some usually high-priced items at a far more wallet-friendly price point. While I am all for investing in basics, now is maybe the best time to pick up a few trendier pieces that you've had your eye on lately, like one of the best smocked dresses or a mini skirt that can totally be styled in a grown-up-feeling way. And when it comes to accessories, this season's most in-demand net bags and basket bags are certifiably perfect for an end-of-summer beach trip.

Ahead, I've rounded up a few of the best pieces from the sale for you to shop right now. Make sure to keep this page bookmarked, as I'll be adding new pieces to it as the ones here sell out or if, somehow, the deals get even better as the sales go on.

Clothing on Sale

If you're in a fashion rut, meet these finds from Shopbop's sale section. We'll keep updating it as we go, so make sure to check back for all the best pieces from the selection.

Shoes on Sale

Whether you're looking for ankle boots, the coolest new pair of sneakers for 2022, or some wedding-guest-ready heeled sandals, Shopbop's sale section should be your go-to.

Bags on Sale

Accessories on Sale

It's no secret that accessories can instantly upgrade and refresh your look, regardless of if we're talking about a chic tote bag or some classic hoop earrings. While shopping for accessories (especially designer ones) can get pricey fast, Shopbop's Amazon Prime sale section has you covered.