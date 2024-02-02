As far as everyday dressing goes, nobody's mastered cold-weather style like Katie Holmes. Though known for her roles in Dawson's Creek, Rare Objects, and more, the actress is also renowned for her easygoing and relatable wardrobe. From sharp suiting to comfy-cozy sweatpants, Holmes' best street style moments are fresh-feeling yet familiar, too.
In winter months, the actress often re-wears versatile and trendy pieces like knits, coats, denim, leather bags, and boots from brands including Patou, Chloé, Ulla Johnson, and Staud, to name a few. A core example is Holmes' recent outing in New York City, where she strolled in The Frankie Shop's camel coat, light blue jeans, and Adidas' black Samba OG sneakers. Red-framed sunglasses and layered gold necklaces gave her outfit a nostalgic edge.
Holmes also chicly hit the streets of New York in December 2023, wearing a gray overcoat, black sweater, and deep blue jeans. The actress gave her look a smooth finish with black boots, while Patou's red Le Patou bag provided a trendy pop of color.
While picking up flowers and champagne—a winning combo— in Manhattan in November 2023, Holmes stepped out in a pair of cream boots from French label Nomasei. The actress' sharp shoes streamlined her mint green sweater, black leather coat, and white pants for a tricolored statement.
During Ulla Johnson's Spring/summer 2024 show in September 2023, Holmes journeyed to Brooklyn in the designer's belted maroon midi dress and black leather Esme bag. Staud's black Wally boots—a go-to shoe for the star—chicly finished her look.
At the opening of her play 'The Wanderers,' Holmes revamped businesswoman style in a beige blazer and a white T-shirt tucked into a leather Kate Hundley skirt. The actress chicly warded off the winter chill by layering the look with sheer tights and classic pointed-toe pumps.
During Michael Kors' Fall 2023 fashion show, Holmes cut a sharp figure in a black blazer and zebra-printed pants. The pieces were layered over a black sweater and platform-soled heels for a high-coverage finish.
At Ulla Johnson's Fall 2022 fashion show, Holmes walked up the New York Public Library's steps in woven pumps and sheer black tights. The clever styling trick smoothly streamlined her matching puff-sleeved coat and knee-length skirt for the occasion.
While shopping in New York's Soho neighborhood in February 2022, Holmes was draped in a paneled black coat. A black midi skirt, two-toned leather boots, and a stitch-trimmed brown Chloé handbag gave her look a bohemian edge.
For Kate Spade New York's Spring 2022 presentation, Holmes braved the chill in Manhattan in a dark blue midi dress. Her look earned full coverage from tall leather boots with chain-topped toes, as well as Spade's soft white Meringue bag.
Feeling inspired? Choose any of the above looks from Holmes' style file and recreate them yourself. I, for one, will be starting with the iconic and easy-to-recreate combo of gray, pull-on sweatpants and a big coat—if Katie can pull it off, maybe I can, too.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
-
Griselda Blanco's Romantic History Earned Her the Moniker "Black Widow"
Here's what we know about each of the crime boss's three husbands.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
What We Learned from Pat McGrath's Maison Margiela Masterclass
*Furiously takes notes.*
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
30 Cozy, Cushy Finds I'll Be Living in Until Spring
Filed under "comfort".
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Suki Waterhouse Continues to Subvert the Maternity Style Rules
The actress' pregnancy fashion is refreshingly experimental.
By Aaron Royce
-
Ayo Edebiri, Our Favorite Funny Girl, Endorsed the Women's Necktie Trend
So...I'm buying a necktie!
By Melony Forcier
-
The 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans' Cast Give '60s Style a Modern Makeover
They're refreshing the 'ladies who lunch' look.
By Aaron Royce
-
Katie Holmes Just Co-Signed the Biggest Shoe Trend of 2024
She elevated her street style look with this rising shoe trend of 2024—here's how we're shopping it.
By India Roby
-
Katie Holmes Remixed Her Foolproof Outfit Formula with a New Piece—And It Worked
She's doubling down on the sweatpants and big coat combo - with one small switch up.
By Melony Forcier
-
Victoria Beckham Subverts Airport Style Norms in Skintight Pantaboots
The controversial shoe-pant hybrid was ready for takeoff.
By Aaron Royce
-
Jennifer Lawrence Refreshed 2010s Business Casual with This Controversial Shoe Trend
Her office-ready outfit felt both relatable and bold.
By Aaron Royce
-
Gigi Hadid Epitomized Playful Minimalism on the Jacquemus Runway
The model took "Working Girl" style for a runway spin in France.
By Aaron Royce