As far as everyday dressing goes, nobody's mastered cold-weather style like Katie Holmes. Though known for her roles in Dawson's Creek, Rare Objects, and more, the actress is also renowned for her easygoing and relatable wardrobe. From sharp suiting to comfy-cozy sweatpants, Holmes' best street style moments are fresh-feeling yet familiar, too.

In winter months, the actress often re-wears versatile and trendy pieces like knits, coats, denim, leather bags, and boots from brands including Patou, Chloé, Ulla Johnson, and Staud, to name a few. A core example is Holmes' recent outing in New York City, where she strolled in The Frankie Shop's camel coat, light blue jeans, and Adidas' black Samba OG sneakers. Red-framed sunglasses and layered gold necklaces gave her outfit a nostalgic edge.

Katie Holmes walks in New York City in Jan. 2024. (Image credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Holmes also chicly hit the streets of New York in December 2023, wearing a gray overcoat, black sweater, and deep blue jeans. The actress gave her look a smooth finish with black boots, while Patou's red Le Patou bag provided a trendy pop of color.

Katie Holmes walks in New York City in Dec. 2023. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

While picking up flowers and champagne—a winning combo— in Manhattan in November 2023, Holmes stepped out in a pair of cream boots from French label Nomasei. The actress' sharp shoes streamlined her mint green sweater, black leather coat, and white pants for a tricolored statement.

Katie Holmes walks in New York City in Nov. 2023. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

During Ulla Johnson's Spring/summer 2024 show in September 2023, Holmes journeyed to Brooklyn in the designer's belted maroon midi dress and black leather Esme bag. Staud's black Wally boots—a go-to shoe for the star—chicly finished her look.

Katie Holmes attends Ulla Johnson's spring 2024 fashion show. (Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

At the opening of her play 'The Wanderers,' Holmes revamped businesswoman style in a beige blazer and a white T-shirt tucked into a leather Kate Hundley skirt. The actress chicly warded off the winter chill by layering the look with sheer tights and classic pointed-toe pumps.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York City in Feb. 2023. (Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

During Michael Kors' Fall 2023 fashion show, Holmes cut a sharp figure in a black blazer and zebra-printed pants. The pieces were layered over a black sweater and platform-soled heels for a high-coverage finish.

Katie Holmes attends Michael Kors' spring 2024 fashion show in Feb. 2023. (Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

At Ulla Johnson's Fall 2022 fashion show, Holmes walked up the New York Public Library's steps in woven pumps and sheer black tights. The clever styling trick smoothly streamlined her matching puff-sleeved coat and knee-length skirt for the occasion.

Katie Holmes attends Ulla Johnson's fall 2022 fashion show in Feb. 2022. (Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

While shopping in New York's Soho neighborhood in February 2022, Holmes was draped in a paneled black coat. A black midi skirt, two-toned leather boots, and a stitch-trimmed brown Chloé handbag gave her look a bohemian edge.

Katie Holmes shops in Soho in Feb. 2022. (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

For Kate Spade New York's Spring 2022 presentation, Holmes braved the chill in Manhattan in a dark blue midi dress. Her look earned full coverage from tall leather boots with chain-topped toes, as well as Spade's soft white Meringue bag.

Katie Holmes attends Kate Spade New York's summer 2022 presentation. (Image credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Feeling inspired? Choose any of the above looks from Holmes' style file and recreate them yourself. I, for one, will be starting with the iconic and easy-to-recreate combo of gray, pull-on sweatpants and a big coat—if Katie can pull it off, maybe I can, too.