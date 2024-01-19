Sophie Turner Took Her UGGs on a Date Night Stroll

Sophie Turner has been an underrated style star in our eyes. Whether she's having a night out with the girls or running errands in the city, Turner has adopted an effortlessly chic approach as of late—and best of all, it's proven to be functional. Last night, the Games of Thrones actress pushed the "comfy fashion" agenda even further when she was spotted on a date, dressing in what appears to be a very unlikely but surprisingly fashion-forward outfit combo.

On Thursday night, Turner was photographed alongside her newly confirmed aristocrat beau, Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, in New York's Central Park. There, she's seen wearing a long, camel-colored Maison Margiela coat, with his arm wrapped over her shoulder—kind of like a scarf (!) While we can't see Turner's outfit in full, we do know she went the simple route, opting for a pair of cropped gray pants.

But it's not the designer coat or the couple being linked together that has us intrigued—though, we do love that for her, too. It's Turner's choice in footwear that has us doing a double-take. Of all the shoes she could've worn for her date night stroll around the park, the actress picked out a pair of UGG slippers and slouchy white socks (Seriously, stars…they're just like us!).

(Image credit: Backgrid)

There's a lot to touch upon here: Firstly, Turner has always favored a low-key luxe fashion moment when she's off duty. Outside of her popping up around the city with her star-studded friend group (which features Taylor Swift), the actress was most recently spotted putting her "work smarter, not harder" outfit theory to the test—In December, she elevated her sneakers and sweats formula with a biker-core leather jacket.

But, back to the UGGs. Turner also isn't the only celebrity who's been pulling out fashion's favorite chunky shoe. Aside from being a seasonal go-to for millions of folks (me, included), there has been an onslaught of stars also dressing up the rather casual footwear. Last week, Dua Lipa left the Late Night with Seth Meyers studio in an iconic look, styling a $12,000 Hermès Birkin bag with—you guessed it—UGGs x Palace's patch-embroidered Tazz slippers.

Now, there are a myriad of ways to rock UGGs—and thanks to our must-watch stars, they're giving us loads of inspiration to keep us going this winter. If you're like me and are tired of wearing them with a baggy tee and sweatpants (though, it isn't that bad of an outfit idea), then look no further at the A-listers themselves. After all, if they're co-signing a specific look, then it's worth giving it a try, no? I'm yet to reach Dua's level of confidence (and wealth), but Sophie Turner's easy-going vibe is doable—and luckily, not as complicated to replicate. It seems the key to her latest #OOTN is to not overthink and opt for practicality instead (Noted!). If Turner's UGG slippers are still on your mind, scroll ahead to shop our top finds: