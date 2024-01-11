One thing about Dua Lipa is that she's going to be iconic, no matter what she does. Yes, she is a pop sensation, so of course, she knows how to turn out a look, but even walking around New York City in her cozy clothes, Dua can still make a fashion headline for something. Cast in point: the singer just paired a Birkin, fashion's holy grail handbag, with a pair of UGG slippers.

Right after leaving the Late Night with Seth Meyers studio, the "Dance The Night" singer headed to the airport in a truly iconic look—and she probably didn't even realize it. Lipa's cozy winter outfit consisted of a black hoodie with an oversized scarf, sweatpants, cozy UGG boots, and a simple black handbag. Seems normal, right? Yes, except the sweatshirt is from Coperni, the UGGs are a collab with English skate and streetwear brand, Palace, and, of course, the bag is a decked-out Birkin. Yes, the singer decided to pair her $12,000 Hermès Birkin 35 bag with the divisive slippers and cozy sweats. Is there anything more iconic than that? We think not.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Lipa's Birkin, it looks like the singer has taken a page out of model Jane Birkin's handbag accessorizing handbook. Birkin—the woman, not the bag—was known for jazzing up her own Birkin bags with charms and twilly scarves and had the philosophy that the fashion holy grail piece should actually be used as an everyday tote. Dua has followed her lead, adding lots of charms and a Hermès twilly scarf to her black version.

Celebrities are no strangers to styling UGGs in unexpected ways (ahem, Bella Hadid styling hers with tighty-whitey shorts). Though we must admit, this is the first time we've seen them styled with such a coveted fashion item. The UGG x Palace collab brings a personal flair to Dua's look, but they are still slippers. There is no judgment here, though. If anything, this look made me realize my new life goal is to be able to style a Birkin bag with my UGGs slippers and go about my day like it's nothing. You can still shop her pair of UGG slippers on sites like StockX, but if you're not in the mood for a logo'd out pair, you can obviously pick up a pair of the basic ones that everyone seems to be wearing.

Outside of this laid-back look from Dua Lipa, the popstar has made waves with numerous looks just days into the new year. The "Houdini" singer wore a custom Schiaparelli gown to the Golden Globes on Monday night, and she also recently returned from a holiday in India, which was filled with quirky-cool style moments. With the Grammys just around the corner, we won't have to wait long for what can be presumed to be another iconic look.