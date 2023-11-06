Taylor Swift’s girl group is nothing short of iconic. Known for keeping a star-studded pack of friends around her, the singer has been in New York City for the past couple of weeks celebrating the launch of her newest release, 1989 Taylor’s Version, while on break from The Eras Tour. In between jet setting from Kansas City to see boyfriend Travis Kelce, Swift's been making headlines for her chic Manhannite style (see: her recent take on the no-pants trend). This weekend was no different: Swift assembled a powerhouse group of friends, including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes, for an epic girls' night out (can you imagine the gossip?). Buckle up because we've got a handful of looks to cover.

To start, Swift took center stage in slouchy, black thigh-high leather boots from Stella McCartney, which she styled with a black long-sleeve and a brown plaid skirt from Miu Miu. She sported a black croc-effect bucket bag also by Stella McCartney and finished off her look by adding dainty jewelry from Foundrae and Jackie Aiche.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hand in hand with Swift was Gomez, who sported a cozy tan cashmere sweater dress from Frame with black tights and slingback flats. The Single Soon singer also carried a bucket bag from YSL, which is proving to be the front-running bag trend for fall 2023. Behind them was Hadid, who opted for an oversized cashmere jacket from none other than her brand, Guest in Residence. The supermodel took styling cues from Swift and forewent pants in favor of knee-high boots from Toteme. While Swift, Gomez, and Hadid stuck to neutrals, Turner styled a bright blue plaid blazer with light-wash jeans, matching blue pumps, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of Swift's most recent looks have one thing in common: ultra-tall, knee- and, in some cases, thigh-high boots. Sleek basics, like her favorites from Reformation, have come to define the musician's New York City style, but her statement boots add a bit of edge (Does this mean Reputation Taylor's Version is next?).

To replicate Swift's style, start by investing in a high boot that you'll wear throughout this season and beyond. You can style them like Swift with a skirt and a long-sleeve top or wear them with a cozy knit dress à la Selena. Wearing a knee-high boot is also an easy way to test out the no-pants trend if you're curious. Below, we've rounded up a curation of knee-high boots to shop Swift's style.