“Work smarter, not harder” styling is simple: It prioritizes comfort and functionality over an exciting, daring look. Not all good outfits have to be groundbreaking, and the proof is in our recent favorite celebrity fashion moments. See: Kaia Gerber’s love for minimalist wear, Zoë Kravitz’s penchant for pared-back pieces, and Kylie Jenner’s high-low sweater and jeans outfit. The latest no-fuss outfit we’re eyeing for low-key dressing inspiration is Sophie Turner’s sweatpants and leather jacket ensemble. The Games of Thrones actress proved earlier this year while wearing jeans, chunky loafers, and a sweater that the “work smarter not harder” outfit formula creates the perfect outfit trifecta that's polished, casual, and authentic. Now, seen in New York, Turner has proven this attitude yet again.
While shopping in the city for holiday odds and ends, Turner dressed in a very relatable outfit that was equal parts cozy and cool. She styled a basic gray hoodie with blue knit sweatpants, and to dress the outfit up every so slightly (and fight against the NYC chill), she layered it all with a biker-core leather jacket from Miaou. The leather jacket elevates Turner's casual outfit to feel more intentional than just an athleisure look—plus, the pops of blue in her topper coordinate perfectly with her navy pants and sky-colored sneakers.
Her blue and grey sneakers added to the outfit’s casual running errands theme, as did her Rayban Wayfarer sunglasses and chunky green AirPods Max headphones. Although the outfit isn’t anything out of the ordinary, it features personal touches and cozy basics that make it the ideal off-duty outfit inspiration.
The actress recently confirmed her new romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson after her public divorce from Joe Jonas earlier in the year. Pearson and Turner were first linked together in October when they were seen kissing in Paris (it's the romance she deserves!) She's also been included in Taylor Swift's iconic friend group hangouts in New York this fall, which has led to some already iconic street style moments. That said, Turner's low-key luxurious style has remained steadfast throughout her period of transition, a sign that it's true to her.
With the winter season and the holidays in full swing, try your hand at an outfit like Turners — you'd be surprised how simple yet effective the combo comes across. Instead of running errands in a sweatsuit and slippers, throw on a tan wool coat, leather blazer, or trenchcoat to tie the look together and give it a more thoughtful feel. Adding ballet flats, clogs, or whatever favorite comfy shoe you have will also give the outfit a much-needed personalized touch. Opt for minimalist tones for easy styles, and add flecks of your favorite colors as you see fit in accessories. There's no harm in getting out of your style comfort zone. Plus, you can get Turner's exact look with pieces included below (like the Sophie jacket from Miaou that's currently on sale!)
Shop Sophie Turner's Off-Duty Outfit
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
-
It Won’t Be Long Before Prince George Can No Longer Travel With the Rest of His Family—A Firm Rule to Avoid the Collapse of the Monarchy
For example, Prince William hasn’t flown on a plane with King Charles or Prince Harry since 1994.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kendall Jenner Goes Pantless in Just Pantyhose and a Trench
The no-pants trend prevails!
By Melony Forcier
-
After Julia Roberts Declared She Wanted a Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ Costar Dermot Mulroney Cosigns the Idea
Let’s make this happen, Hollywood!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Rihanna's Fenty Creepers Are Back!
Meet the bigger, bolder platform Phatty sneaker.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
If Rihanna Says Leggings Are Pants, Then Leggings Are Pants
Including leather, leggings, and lots of diamonds, of course.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and More Had a Very Stylish Girls’ Night Out
Talk about a powerhouse group.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
An ongoing look at the model's best outfits.
By The Editors
-
Emma Watson's 47 Best Style Moments
Even her lounge wear is chic.
By The Editors
-
Definitive Proof That Kim Kardashian Only Wears 15 Outfits Ever
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
By Charles Manning
-
How to Get Celebrity Style for Less
Get the celebrity look for less with these tips from MarieClaire.com.
By Marie Claire