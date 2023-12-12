“Work smarter, not harder” styling is simple: It prioritizes comfort and functionality over an exciting, daring look. Not all good outfits have to be groundbreaking, and the proof is in our recent favorite celebrity fashion moments. See: Kaia Gerber’s love for minimalist wear , Zoë Kravitz’s penchant for pared-back pieces , and Kylie Jenner’s high-low sweater and jeans outfit . The latest no-fuss outfit we’re eyeing for low-key dressing inspiration is Sophie Turner’s sweatpants and leather jacket ensemble. The Games of Thrones actress proved earlier this year while wearing jeans, chunky loafers, and a sweater that the “work smarter not harder” outfit formula creates the perfect outfit trifecta that's polished, casual, and authentic. Now, seen in New York, Turner has proven this attitude yet again.

While shopping in the city for holiday odds and ends, Turner dressed in a very relatable outfit that was equal parts cozy and cool. She styled a basic gray hoodie with blue knit sweatpants, and to dress the outfit up every so slightly (and fight against the NYC chill), she layered it all with a biker-core leather jacket from Miaou. The leather jacket elevates Turner's casual outfit to feel more intentional than just an athleisure look—plus, the pops of blue in her topper coordinate perfectly with her navy pants and sky-colored sneakers.

Her blue and grey sneakers added to the outfit’s casual running errands theme, as did her Rayban Wayfarer sunglasses and chunky green AirPods Max headphones. Although the outfit isn’t anything out of the ordinary, it features personal touches and cozy basics that make it the ideal off-duty outfit inspiration.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

The actress recently confirmed her new romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson after her public divorce from Joe Jonas earlier in the year. Pearson and Turner were first linked together in October when they were seen kissing in Paris (it's the romance she deserves!) She's also been included in Taylor Swift's iconic friend group hangouts in New York this fall, which has led to some already iconic street style moments. That said, Turner's low-key luxurious style has remained steadfast throughout her period of transition, a sign that it's true to her.

With the winter season and the holidays in full swing, try your hand at an outfit like Turners — you'd be surprised how simple yet effective the combo comes across. Instead of running errands in a sweatsuit and slippers, throw on a tan wool coat, leather blazer, or trenchcoat to tie the look together and give it a more thoughtful feel. Adding ballet flats, clogs, or whatever favorite comfy shoe you have will also give the outfit a much-needed personalized touch. Opt for minimalist tones for easy styles, and add flecks of your favorite colors as you see fit in accessories. There's no harm in getting out of your style comfort zone. Plus, you can get Turner's exact look with pieces included below (like the Sophie jacket from Miaou that's currently on sale!)