I never needed a moodboard—I had my mom. As much as I hate to admit it, so much of my personal style is derived from what she wore while I was growing up. It wasn't until later in life that I learned how many of her pieces from that era hailed from Zara and, later, H&M. So, while browsing the new-in collections at both brands recently, I called in the expert (her) to weigh in on the pieces worth shopping right now.

We have 30 years between us, but I was shocked at how similar our picks were. We both co-signed trendier pieces like balloon pants and brown sneakers, for instance. The classics were there, too: My mom has long loved cuffed denim, so I agreed to test-run the look for the new year. And I managed to convince her to try out the sporty ballet flat trend (in winter-proof velvet, no less).

So, if you want the insight of two New Yorkers as you scroll through Zara and H&M's websites, you've come to the right place.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors