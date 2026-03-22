I’m Sharing My Favorite Spring Outfit Formulas—and Shopping Nordstrom’s Sale to Recreate Them
These are my hacks for better dressing.
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As a shopping editor, I spend a lot of time thinking about getting dressed—how to do it, how everyone can do it even better, and how I can help. In my tenure, I've come to rely on a few outfit formulas that serve as hacks to looking elevated without much effort. I love them so much that I'm sharing them with you—and shopping them out in Nordstrom's Spring Savings Event sale.
It runs until March 23, so you don't have much more time to get in on these deals (up to 25 percent off!). Let that be your motivation for copying the looks below. Think of them as the perfect starting points for the rest of your new-season wardrobe—feel free to swap out colors and prints as you see fit. Add in trendy shoes! Try a new accessory! Whatever personal style mantra you subscribe to, there's something on this list for everyone.
Some of them follow a monochrome structure, while others use on-trend color combinations like black-and-brown or red-and-navy. Some are preppy, others feel more Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-esque. Keep scrolling for all the outfit inspiration.Article continues below
Back to the Basics
It doesn't get more classic than a pair of blue jeans and a white button-down. Here, you can easily swap a cotton top for one made of silk or satin for a drape-y, soft texture. A pop of color with the bag keeps it fresh.
Return of the Capris
Capris were a controversial trend when they first popped on the scene last year, but it's safe to say they're on their way back for summer 2026. Styling them with a workplace-friendly blazer is an easy way to make them feel a little more elevated.
All-Black Everything
I simply had to sneak an all-black look on this list—I can't help it! Here, a fitted leather jacket replaces a top, creating a cool, futuristic outfit. Black trousers and a white belt keep you from looking like you just stepped out of a scene in The Matrix.
Sporty Prep
When fashion editor Lauren Tappan declared rugby shirts to be the next big trend, I was immediately on board. This spring, style the sporty staple over another collared top for an early-aughts feel, or keep the rest of your outfit simple.
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Easy Layers
Spring weather is all about layering, so keeping a lightweight sweater on hand is key. However, it's not always chilly enough to actually wear it, so I love styling it around your waist like a belt. Easy!
White Jeans Forever
White jeans are a year-round staple. For spring 2026, I would style them with a navy-and-black color combination. A low-key sweatshirt keeps your outfit feeling cool, while a black overcoat keeps you warm.
Controversial Black and Brown
I will never not be a fan of black and brown in an outfit together. Several Marie Claire editors have co-signed the combo in our office this week, so I know it's about to be everywhere come spring.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.