COS’s New Collection Is the Secret to Getting New York Fashion Week’s Rich-Looking Winter Style

These 25 under-$300 picks prove it.

COS NYFW
(Image credit: COS)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published
in News

If I can share one insider secret with you, it’s this: Keep an eye on COS. The brand has long been my secret weapon for finding elevated-looking basics at an affordable price point. It's also my secret weapon for tapping into the quiet luxury look dominating the runways at New York Fashion Week.

Its new drop is proof. It’s full of lust-worthy jackets, dreamy knits, and luxe-looking layer-able staples that will improve your everyday winter and early spring outfits. The entire range is also available in neutral hues like navy, cream, and black, with a few trending colors and textures sprinkled in—like fringe and suede, which were both popular on the runways this season.

Keep scrolling to shop 25 pieces that I would buy if I had unlimited closet space. I own a few of these picks, too, so you know they’re good. Plus, everything is under $300.

Collared Cotton Car Jacket
Collared Cotton Car Jacket

This camel-hued car jacket is the epitome of easy, chic dressing.

Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat
Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat

Or, swap it for this wool long coat that also comes in navy.

Square-Toe Ballet Flats
Square-Toe Ballet Flats

Swap your usual ballet flats for this square-toed pair that mimics the look of actual ballerina slippers.

Alcove Tote Bag - Leather
Alcove Tote Bag in Leather

Tote bags are a fashion editor must-have, and this slouchy one is roomy enough to hold everything you will ever need.

Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Pants
Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Pants

I own this pair of cargo pants and can attest to how comfortable they are. I just might buy them in the cream colorway, too.

Merino Wool Polo Dress
Merino Wool Polo Dress

Fashion Week dressing is about picking pieces that are easy to style for day or night. This polo-style dress is perfect.

Drawstring Peplum Blouse
Drawstring Peplum Blouse

Swap your normal black shirt for this silky blouse. It's an easy swap that gives you an instantly chic look.

V-Neck Merino Wool Waistcoat
V-Neck Merino Wool Waistcoat

Sweater vests are everywhere right now, and this one is the best one to start your collection.

Hooded Trench Coat Cape
Hooded Trench Coat Cape

The cape trend is popular amongst the street style set. Get one for yourself to be ahead of the curve.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

You can't strike out style-wise when you wear this cashmere sweater.

Raw Denim A-Line Midi Skirt
Raw Denim A-Line Midi Skirt

A denim skirt like this would work with a pair of heels or with a pair of flat riding boots.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
Cavatelli Clutch in Leather

Soft clutches like this one are trendy, and there's a good reason why: they're easy to style, comfortable to carry, and hold all of the essentials.

Flared Cotton-Jersey Polo Shirt
Flared Cotton-Jersey Polo Shirt

I would wear this navy polo shirt underneath a black sweater for one of my favorite color combinations.

Fine Pure Cashmere T-Shirt
Fine Pure Cashmere T-Shirt

Why live in a regular tee when you can layer in this cashmere one?

Oversized Wool Workwear Coat
Oversized Wool Workwear Coat

Layering is essential to combat chilly winter temperatures during Fashion Week, and this blousy wool jacket adds shape while keeping you warm.

Fringed-Hem Dress
Fringed-Hem Dress

Fringe details were everywhere on the Fall 2025 runways. This dress lets you get in on the trend early.

Boxy Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Boxy Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

Upgrade your usual Breton-style shirt with this contrasting striped option.

Hooded Merino Wool Maxi Dress
Hooded Merino Wool Maxi Dress

I would easily style this sweater dress with a pair of combat boots and a wide black belt to add shape.

Fringed Brushed-Mohair Scarf
Fringed Brushed-Mohair Scarf

Mint green was an unexpected hue on the runway, so buy into it now.

Cove Clutch - Leather
Cove Clutch in Leather

This pick is basically the upgrade to last year's east-west bag trend.

Tie-Detail Wide-Leg Trousers
Tie-Detail Wide-Leg Trousers

Swap your jeans for this pair of drawstring trousers. You'll be a bit more comfortable and they're easy to style.

Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes
Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes

This pair of shoes has a tiny kitten heel at the back for a subtle lift.

Mohair Knit Tank
Mohair Knit Tank

Pale pink is one of spring's biggest color trends. This highly-layerable pick makes it easy to incorporate into your style.

Scarf-Detail Merino Wool T-Shirt
Scarf-Detail Merino Wool T-Shirt

This white tee is outfitted with a sleek bow tie. Let the bow peak out from underneath a crewneck sweater for a sweet touch.

Mini Studio Bowling Bag - Suede
Mini Studio Bowling Bag in Suede

Suede bags continue to trend, and this bowling silhouette is a luxe-feeling take on the trend for less than $300.

