COS’s New Collection Is the Secret to Getting New York Fashion Week’s Rich-Looking Winter Style

If I can share one insider secret with you, it’s this: Keep an eye on COS . The brand has long been my secret weapon for finding elevated-looking basics at an affordable price point. It's also my secret weapon for tapping into the quiet luxury look dominating the runways at New York Fashion Week .

Its new drop is proof. It’s full of lust-worthy jackets, dreamy knits, and luxe-looking layer-able staples that will improve your everyday winter and early spring outfits. The entire range is also available in neutral hues like navy, cream, and black, with a few trending colors and textures sprinkled in—like fringe and suede , which were both popular on the runways this season.

Keep scrolling to shop 25 pieces that I would buy if I had unlimited closet space. I own a few of these picks, too, so you know they’re good. Plus, everything is under $300.

Collared Cotton Car Jacket $250 at COS This camel-hued car jacket is the epitome of easy, chic dressing.

Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat $350 at COS Or, swap it for this wool long coat that also comes in navy.

Square-Toe Ballet Flats $170 at COS Swap your usual ballet flats for this square-toed pair that mimics the look of actual ballerina slippers.

Alcove Tote Bag in Leather $320 at COS Tote bags are a fashion editor must-have, and this slouchy one is roomy enough to hold everything you will ever need.

Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Pants $135 at COS I own this pair of cargo pants and can attest to how comfortable they are. I just might buy them in the cream colorway, too.

Merino Wool Polo Dress $135 at COS Fashion Week dressing is about picking pieces that are easy to style for day or night. This polo-style dress is perfect.

Drawstring Peplum Blouse $99 at COS Swap your normal black shirt for this silky blouse. It's an easy swap that gives you an instantly chic look.

V-Neck Merino Wool Waistcoat $120 at COS Sweater vests are everywhere right now, and this one is the best one to start your collection.

Hooded Trench Coat Cape $170 at COS The cape trend is popular amongst the street style set. Get one for yourself to be ahead of the curve.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $375 at COS You can't strike out style-wise when you wear this cashmere sweater.

Raw Denim A-Line Midi Skirt $150 at COS A denim skirt like this would work with a pair of heels or with a pair of flat riding boots.

Cavatelli Clutch in Leather $190 at COS Soft clutches like this one are trendy, and there's a good reason why: they're easy to style, comfortable to carry, and hold all of the essentials.

Flared Cotton-Jersey Polo Shirt $99 at COS I would wear this navy polo shirt underneath a black sweater for one of my favorite color combinations.

Fine Pure Cashmere T-Shirt $170 at COS Why live in a regular tee when you can layer in this cashmere one?

Oversized Wool Workwear Coat $390 at COS Layering is essential to combat chilly winter temperatures during Fashion Week, and this blousy wool jacket adds shape while keeping you warm.

Fringed-Hem Dress $250 at COS Fringe details were everywhere on the Fall 2025 runways. This dress lets you get in on the trend early.

Hooded Merino Wool Maxi Dress $170 at COS I would easily style this sweater dress with a pair of combat boots and a wide black belt to add shape.

Fringed Brushed-Mohair Scarf $135 at COS Mint green was an unexpected hue on the runway, so buy into it now.

Cove Clutch in Leather $135 at COS This pick is basically the upgrade to last year's east-west bag trend.

Tie-Detail Wide-Leg Trousers $135 at COS Swap your jeans for this pair of drawstring trousers. You'll be a bit more comfortable and they're easy to style.

Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes $190 at COS This pair of shoes has a tiny kitten heel at the back for a subtle lift.

Mohair Knit Tank $135 at COS Pale pink is one of spring's biggest color trends. This highly-layerable pick makes it easy to incorporate into your style.

Scarf-Detail Merino Wool T-Shirt $135 at COS This white tee is outfitted with a sleek bow tie. Let the bow peak out from underneath a crewneck sweater for a sweet touch.

Mini Studio Bowling Bag in Suede $220 at COS Suede bags continue to trend, and this bowling silhouette is a luxe-feeling take on the trend for less than $300.

