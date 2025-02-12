COS’s New Collection Is the Secret to Getting New York Fashion Week’s Rich-Looking Winter Style
These 25 under-$300 picks prove it.
If I can share one insider secret with you, it’s this: Keep an eye on COS. The brand has long been my secret weapon for finding elevated-looking basics at an affordable price point. It's also my secret weapon for tapping into the quiet luxury look dominating the runways at New York Fashion Week.
Its new drop is proof. It’s full of lust-worthy jackets, dreamy knits, and luxe-looking layer-able staples that will improve your everyday winter and early spring outfits. The entire range is also available in neutral hues like navy, cream, and black, with a few trending colors and textures sprinkled in—like fringe and suede, which were both popular on the runways this season.
Keep scrolling to shop 25 pieces that I would buy if I had unlimited closet space. I own a few of these picks, too, so you know they’re good. Plus, everything is under $300.
Or, swap it for this wool long coat that also comes in navy.
Swap your usual ballet flats for this square-toed pair that mimics the look of actual ballerina slippers.
Tote bags are a fashion editor must-have, and this slouchy one is roomy enough to hold everything you will ever need.
I own this pair of cargo pants and can attest to how comfortable they are. I just might buy them in the cream colorway, too.
Fashion Week dressing is about picking pieces that are easy to style for day or night. This polo-style dress is perfect.
Swap your normal black shirt for this silky blouse. It's an easy swap that gives you an instantly chic look.
Sweater vests are everywhere right now, and this one is the best one to start your collection.
The cape trend is popular amongst the street style set. Get one for yourself to be ahead of the curve.
You can't strike out style-wise when you wear this cashmere sweater.
A denim skirt like this would work with a pair of heels or with a pair of flat riding boots.
Soft clutches like this one are trendy, and there's a good reason why: they're easy to style, comfortable to carry, and hold all of the essentials.
I would wear this navy polo shirt underneath a black sweater for one of my favorite color combinations.
Layering is essential to combat chilly winter temperatures during Fashion Week, and this blousy wool jacket adds shape while keeping you warm.
Fringe details were everywhere on the Fall 2025 runways. This dress lets you get in on the trend early.
Upgrade your usual Breton-style shirt with this contrasting striped option.
I would easily style this sweater dress with a pair of combat boots and a wide black belt to add shape.
This pick is basically the upgrade to last year's east-west bag trend.
Swap your jeans for this pair of drawstring trousers. You'll be a bit more comfortable and they're easy to style.
This pair of shoes has a tiny kitten heel at the back for a subtle lift.
This white tee is outfitted with a sleek bow tie. Let the bow peak out from underneath a crewneck sweater for a sweet touch.
Suede bags continue to trend, and this bowling silhouette is a luxe-feeling take on the trend for less than $300.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
