When my mind goes blank on what to wear, I always turn to minimalist outfits. Pared-back looks always work, no matter the occasion. Now that soaring temperatures make getting dressed especially tricky, I'm making sure my wardrobe is stocked with minimalist summer outfits—without going over my budget, of course, thanks to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

My minimalist wardrobe relies on elevated basics—pieces like jeans, T-shirts, tank tops, and simple skirts that you can mix and match over and over again. In the spirit of the new season, I browsed the new markdowns at Nordstrom and put together easy summer outfits inspired by my favorite street style looks. The looks I pulled prove that minimalism doesn't have to be boring or expensive—I managed to create cool-girl outfits for $250 or less.

Ahead, I'm breaking down what will be my go-to outfits this summer, courtesy of Nordstrom. If you're in need of fresh style inspiration, consider this your cheat sheet to looking cool and put-together for the next three months. The sale is running until June 1, so shop the deals while you can.

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A Graphic Tee and White Jeans

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Sometimes, you only have the energy to throw on jeans and a T-shirt, but that doesn't mean it can't look intentional or put together. For summer, dig out your favorite graphic T-shirt (It girls like Sabrina Carpenter and Lila Moss have made them cool again), and instead of classic blue denim, reach for white jeans. The combo proves to be more elevated, and you get to show off a touch of personality.

A Summer Blouse and Shorts

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A monochromatic outfit, especially all-white, instantly feels rich, even if you're wearing cutoffs. Add a billowing boho blouse in a matching tonal shade and a sleek top-handle bag, and you've got an easy summer outfit that's comfortable, yet so chic.

A Tank Top and Long Skirt

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Any minimalist's wardrobe is incomplete without a long column skirt. The piece is extremely versatile, whether you go with a floral printed find or a solid neutral option. If you want to look like a fashion girl, though, team it with a staple white tank top and heeled flip flops. The look bridges the gap between casual and dressy, so it works for nearly every summer occasion.

A White Dress and Flats

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There's something about a long white dress that screams "summer." With a simple switch of shoes and jewelry, you can easily dress one up or down. A summertime cocktail party or date night calls for classy black ballet flats—choose a pair of slingbacks for even more polish—and cool stud earrings. Simple accessories let your white dress do all the heavy lifting in your look.

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A Matching Set

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A chic matching set makes getting dressed in the summer a breeze. A suit set makes for the easiest summer work outfit when you don't know what to wear. Pair it with kitten heels, loafers, or flats—either way, the look will take you from your morning meetings to happy hour without a hitch. What's more, a vest-style top and tailored trousers will go far with the rest of your wardrobe.

A Button-Down and White Skirt

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White skirt outfits dominate the summer fashion scene. An editor-loved hack is to pair a long skirt with a simple black top, but I'm swapping it out for a button-down shirt for a fresh look. I love the simplicity of the two pieces together, and you're bound to be comfortable all day long. Paired with clog slip-ons, a shoe that feels just a little out of place, ups the cool factor even more.