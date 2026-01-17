I’m Over Going Outside—20 Nordstrom Loungewear Finds I’ll Be Cozying Up With Instead

As an adult, I've grown to appreciate the little moments of luxury in my everyday life. The list includes cashmere socks, matching pajama sets, and wearing bougie loungewear around the house. Given the freezing temperatures outside, I'll be heavily relying on the latter for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, Nordstrom has plenty of new-in finds to last me through the entire winter season (and well into spring).

The beloved retailer stocks dozens of comfortable styles perfect for cozying up on the couch and never leaving the house again. Their expansive loungewear selection spans the full range of lazy-day must-haves—whether you prefer a sportier, casual vibe or just like looking really relaxed on your day off.

Its inventory is unparalleled: Nordstrom has ribbed sweater sets perfect for work-from-home Zoom calls, classic sweats for a more athletic vibe, cable-knit lounge pants that scream "après-ski," and lightweight waffle co-ords that were pretty much designed for mid-afternoon naps. And believe it or not, most of these delicious sweat sets cost less than $150 (for both the top and bottoms).

Yeah, that's a lot of luxurious loungewear. Ahead, I've curated the best picks from Nordstrom that will make your next bed rot day feel so high-end.

Shop Nordstrom's Best Loungewear Finds

