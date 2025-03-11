Sydney Sweeney just brought the boho-chic agenda to Paris Fashion Week. On Mar. 10, the Euphoria star stepped out in the City of Light wearing a look that tapped into all my favorite transitional spring trends.

Her McQueen denim jacket with a brown corduroy contrast collar cinched her waist with a whimsical peplum for a fit-and-flare silhouette. Her stone-washed denim mini skirt with flap pockets and pin-tuck detailing comes courtesy of the British fashion house as well. Stylist Molly Dickson had clearly dressed her client in a perfect look for a night out at the Costes Hotel and Restaurant. Her two-piece set also spoke directly to spring 2025's anti-basic denim trends—pin-tuck pants, denim skirts, and hourglass shapes are all over the runways.

Sydney Sweeney pairs an Alexander McQueen fit-and-flare denim jacket with a matching mini skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The White Lotus actor accessorized her outfit with yet another McQueen investment piece: the brand's ultra-recognizable T-Bar bag. Here, Sweeney is wearing the tan leather iteration with a circular silver statement shoulder strap. In addition to heralding the hobo bag revival, the carry-all underscores a resurgence in bracelet and horn handles following former Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy's reintroduction of the Sardine bag within the brand's spring 2023 collection.

Sydney Sweeney accessorized her outfit with a McQueen T-Bar bag and brown suede boots from Gianvito Rossi. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her brown Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots, on other hand, renewed fall's suede trend for another season. With a slightly slouchy silhouette, these bohemian boots instantly recalled the hipster Peter Pan boot trend that consumed the 2010s. But Sweeney's pair marks a much-needed update to the look with a sturdy block heel in lieu of the flat-soled version everyone used to wear with leggings and a T-shirt. Oversized black Mitre sunglasses from Bottega Veneta completed the 27-year-old's in classic celebrity fashion.

Kaia Gerber and Jennifer Lopez have been early adopters of boho-chic's big comeback, but there's always room in the trend cycle for another celebrity patron saint. Sweeney may be a Miu Miu muse for now, but a Chloé contract could definitely head her way in the future.

