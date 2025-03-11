Sydney Sweeney Goes Boho-Chic in a Peplum Denim Jacket, Suede Boots, and a Statement Hobo Bag
The actor doused herself in trendy pieces for a night out during Paris Fashion Week.
Sydney Sweeney just brought the boho-chic agenda to Paris Fashion Week. On Mar. 10, the Euphoria star stepped out in the City of Light wearing a look that tapped into all my favorite transitional spring trends.
Her McQueen denim jacket with a brown corduroy contrast collar cinched her waist with a whimsical peplum for a fit-and-flare silhouette. Her stone-washed denim mini skirt with flap pockets and pin-tuck detailing comes courtesy of the British fashion house as well. Stylist Molly Dickson had clearly dressed her client in a perfect look for a night out at the Costes Hotel and Restaurant. Her two-piece set also spoke directly to spring 2025's anti-basic denim trends—pin-tuck pants, denim skirts, and hourglass shapes are all over the runways.
The White Lotus actor accessorized her outfit with yet another McQueen investment piece: the brand's ultra-recognizable T-Bar bag. Here, Sweeney is wearing the tan leather iteration with a circular silver statement shoulder strap. In addition to heralding the hobo bag revival, the carry-all underscores a resurgence in bracelet and horn handles following former Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy's reintroduction of the Sardine bag within the brand's spring 2023 collection.
Her brown Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots, on other hand, renewed fall's suede trend for another season. With a slightly slouchy silhouette, these bohemian boots instantly recalled the hipster Peter Pan boot trend that consumed the 2010s. But Sweeney's pair marks a much-needed update to the look with a sturdy block heel in lieu of the flat-soled version everyone used to wear with leggings and a T-shirt. Oversized black Mitre sunglasses from Bottega Veneta completed the 27-year-old's in classic celebrity fashion.
Kaia Gerber and Jennifer Lopez have been early adopters of boho-chic's big comeback, but there's always room in the trend cycle for another celebrity patron saint. Sweeney may be a Miu Miu muse for now, but a Chloé contract could definitely head her way in the future.
Shop Denim Inspired by Sydney Sweeney
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
