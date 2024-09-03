Taylor Russell Elevates the Bubble Skirt Trend at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

And she nailed it, for the record.

aylor Russell attends the &quot;The Room Next Door&quot; red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2024 in Venice, Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Though stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Angelina Jolie have served continuous looks at this year's Venice Film Festival, Taylor Russell is undoubtedly the breakout star of the week. Her outfits have been incomparable, each one offering a refined take on some of summer's biggest fashion trends (with some vintage Chanel added into the mix). Her latest appearance brought the glamour—and elevated the bubble skirt trend at the same time.

On September 2, the actor walked the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of The Room Next Door dressed head-to-toe in bright white. She wore a custom Alaïa co-ord styled by Jahleel Weaver that included an angular crop top and a drop-waist skirt.

The voluminous piece was an excellent rendition of 2024's most popular silhouette: the bubble skirt. Instead of the typical mini length, however, Russell's featured an ankle-skimming midi hem.

Taylor Russell attends the "The Room Next Door" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2024 in Venice, Italy

Taylor Russell tapped Alaïa for an elegant twist on the bubble skirt trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Russell looked prim and proper from the front, the back of her dress was utterly daring. Her top was held on by nothing other than a few thin white strings across her shoulders and back—a design detail mimicked by the straps of her patent leather pumps.

Taylor Russell attends the "The Room Next Door" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2024 in Venice, Italy

From the back, Russell's top was held in place by a single thread.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patent Leather Pumps
ALAÏA Patent Leather Pumps

Much like her look, Russell's jewelry had an air of playful glamour. She chose a diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. choker and a sparkling ear stack, also from the brand: diamond drop earrings and a pair of $7,400 pearl studs. Her new cropped haircut kept all the focus on her dazzling adornments.

Taylor Russell attends the "The Room Next Door" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2024 in Venice, Italy

Russell was also decked out in Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiffany Victoria® Earrings
Tiffany Victoria Earrings

This week, white has been the color of choice for Russell. She's worn several monochromatic looks in the colorway, including a gauzy number that featured a long train, which she wrapped around her neck like a scarf.

Taylor Russell attends a red carpet for the movie "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2024 in Venice, Italy

Earlier in the week, Russell wore a white Loewe dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her first film fest appearance of the season, Russell, again, went for structure, volume, and an all-white color story. She wore an ivory bustier dress—vintage Chanel—with a see-through mesh bodice and a massive bubble topper embellished with leaf-like embroidery.

Taylor Russell attends a red carpet for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy

Russell's red carpet takeover began with a semi-transparent Chanel gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 brides, take note.

Shop Bubble Skirts Inspired By Taylor Russell

Kamali Dress
Alexis Kamali Dress

Monty White Bubble Midi Skirt
Dissh Monty White Bubble Midi Skirt

Serena in Optic White - Xs
Eugenia Kim Love Serena Skirt

Asos Design Ruched Puff Hem Midi Dress With Green Satin Bow Details in White
ASOS Ruched Puff Hem Midi Dress

Cutie Girl Poplin Mini Dress With Bow Details
Akira Cutie Girl Poplin Mini Dress With Bow Details

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸