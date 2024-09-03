Though stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Angelina Jolie have served continuous looks at this year's Venice Film Festival, Taylor Russell is undoubtedly the breakout star of the week. Her outfits have been incomparable, each one offering a refined take on some of summer's biggest fashion trends (with some vintage Chanel added into the mix). Her latest appearance brought the glamour—and elevated the bubble skirt trend at the same time.

On September 2, the actor walked the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of The Room Next Door dressed head-to-toe in bright white. She wore a custom Alaïa co-ord styled by Jahleel Weaver that included an angular crop top and a drop-waist skirt.

The voluminous piece was an excellent rendition of 2024's most popular silhouette: the bubble skirt. Instead of the typical mini length, however, Russell's featured an ankle-skimming midi hem.

Taylor Russell tapped Alaïa for an elegant twist on the bubble skirt trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Russell looked prim and proper from the front, the back of her dress was utterly daring. Her top was held on by nothing other than a few thin white strings across her shoulders and back—a design detail mimicked by the straps of her patent leather pumps.

From the back, Russell's top was held in place by a single thread. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like her look, Russell's jewelry had an air of playful glamour. She chose a diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. choker and a sparkling ear stack, also from the brand: diamond drop earrings and a pair of $7,400 pearl studs. Her new cropped haircut kept all the focus on her dazzling adornments.

Russell was also decked out in Tiffany & Co. diamonds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, white has been the color of choice for Russell. She's worn several monochromatic looks in the colorway, including a gauzy number that featured a long train, which she wrapped around her neck like a scarf.

Earlier in the week, Russell wore a white Loewe dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her first film fest appearance of the season, Russell, again, went for structure, volume, and an all-white color story. She wore an ivory bustier dress—vintage Chanel—with a see-through mesh bodice and a massive bubble topper embellished with leaf-like embroidery.

Russell's red carpet takeover began with a semi-transparent Chanel gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 brides, take note.

