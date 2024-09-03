Taylor Russell Elevates the Bubble Skirt Trend at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
And she nailed it, for the record.
Though stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Angelina Jolie have served continuous looks at this year's Venice Film Festival, Taylor Russell is undoubtedly the breakout star of the week. Her outfits have been incomparable, each one offering a refined take on some of summer's biggest fashion trends (with some vintage Chanel added into the mix). Her latest appearance brought the glamour—and elevated the bubble skirt trend at the same time.
On September 2, the actor walked the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of The Room Next Door dressed head-to-toe in bright white. She wore a custom Alaïa co-ord styled by Jahleel Weaver that included an angular crop top and a drop-waist skirt.
The voluminous piece was an excellent rendition of 2024's most popular silhouette: the bubble skirt. Instead of the typical mini length, however, Russell's featured an ankle-skimming midi hem.
While Russell looked prim and proper from the front, the back of her dress was utterly daring. Her top was held on by nothing other than a few thin white strings across her shoulders and back—a design detail mimicked by the straps of her patent leather pumps.
Much like her look, Russell's jewelry had an air of playful glamour. She chose a diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. choker and a sparkling ear stack, also from the brand: diamond drop earrings and a pair of $7,400 pearl studs. Her new cropped haircut kept all the focus on her dazzling adornments.
This week, white has been the color of choice for Russell. She's worn several monochromatic looks in the colorway, including a gauzy number that featured a long train, which she wrapped around her neck like a scarf.
For her first film fest appearance of the season, Russell, again, went for structure, volume, and an all-white color story. She wore an ivory bustier dress—vintage Chanel—with a see-through mesh bodice and a massive bubble topper embellished with leaf-like embroidery.
2025 brides, take note.
Shop Bubble Skirts Inspired By Taylor Russell
