Olivia Rodrigo certainly has a signature style. She's rarely (if ever) seen on stage wearing anything other than a disco bra or graphic tee and, in her personal life, the "get him back!" singer generally sticks to 2010s-era sneakers and breezy mini dresses.

On the red carpet, however, her style persona shifts once again. For more formal occasions, Olivia Rodrigo and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, tend to gravitate toward embellished column dresses (often accessorized with a punky choker) or a simple LBD. It's the latter that we're here to discuss today.

Instead of her usual music award shows, Rodrigo stepped out for the annual Venice Film Festival this weekend. She still channeled that same vibe, however, wearing not one, but two nearly-identical little black dresses.

On August 30, the pop star made another public appearance with her boyfriend Louis Partridge for the premiere of new Apple TV+ series DISCLAIMER. Rodrigo was all polish, in a scoop-neck dress and matching black leather accessories from Miu Miu.

Olivia Rodrigo dresses all in black while out with boyfriend Louis Partridge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miu Miu Ribbed Backless Metal Logo Midi Dress $2,350 at Bergdorf Goodman

Miu Miu Logo Plaque Mini Bag $3,050 at Farfetch

Only 24 hours later, Rodrigo struck again, wearing a $2,432 Miu Miu mini dress for a dinner with the brand and accessorizing with the same Arcadie Bag and Patent Leather Platform Sandals from the night before.

Her glam was much the same, too, as Rodrigo wore a similar red lip and pinned her hair up into a high bun with tendrils. In fact, the only apparent difference between the two looks was her dress's logo belt and deep, plunging neckline, which almost reached her navel.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Miu Miu Women's Tales dinner wearing the brand from head to toe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Black dress/red lip has been Rodrigo's vibe this whole week, going all the way back to her first Italian jaunt on Aug. 29. She started the LBD streak with a black maxi dress covered in crushed velvet florals. Again, the singer chose a crimson red lip color, but left her straight hair down.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LBDs are a go-to for virtually every stylish celeb—from Zoë Kravitz to Angelina Jolie—and for good reason. Like a fashion chameleon, the style morphs to fit any and every occasion. Anyone looking to update their collection, keep scrolling.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo

Karen Kane Lace Cocktail Dress $138 at Nordstrom

Staud Landscape Corset Bodice Fit & Flare Dress $315 at Nordstrom

PrettyLittleThing Plus Black Buckle Detail Halterneck Puffball Mini Dress $31 at PrettyLittleThing