(Image credit: Getty Images)
Olivia Rodrigo certainly has a signature style. She's rarely (if ever) seen on stage wearing anything other than a disco bra or graphic tee and, in her personal life, the "get him back!" singer generally sticks to 2010s-era sneakers and breezy mini dresses.

On the red carpet, however, her style persona shifts once again. For more formal occasions, Olivia Rodrigo and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, tend to gravitate toward embellished column dresses (often accessorized with a punky choker) or a simple LBD. It's the latter that we're here to discuss today.

Instead of her usual music award shows, Rodrigo stepped out for the annual Venice Film Festival this weekend. She still channeled that same vibe, however, wearing not one, but two nearly-identical little black dresses.

On August 30, the pop star made another public appearance with her boyfriend Louis Partridge for the premiere of new Apple TV+ series DISCLAIMER. Rodrigo was all polish, in a scoop-neck dress and matching black leather accessories from Miu Miu.

Louis Partridge (L) and Olivia Rodrigo celebrate the Venice International Film Festival World Premiere of the Apple TV+ limited series “DISCLAIMER” at Harry's Dolci on August 30, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

Olivia Rodrigo dresses all in black while out with boyfriend Louis Partridge.

Ribbed Backless Metal Logo Midi Dress
Miu Miu Ribbed Backless Metal Logo Midi Dress

Patent-Leather Platform Pumps
Miu Miu Patent-Leather Platform Pumps

Logo Plaque Mini Bag
Miu Miu Logo Plaque Mini Bag

Only 24 hours later, Rodrigo struck again, wearing a $2,432 Miu Miu mini dress for a dinner with the brand and accessorizing with the same Arcadie Bag and Patent Leather Platform Sandals from the night before.

Her glam was much the same, too, as Rodrigo wore a similar red lip and pinned her hair up into a high bun with tendrils. In fact, the only apparent difference between the two looks was her dress's logo belt and deep, plunging neckline, which almost reached her navel.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Miu Miu Women's Tales dinner during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Miu Miu Women's Tales dinner wearing the brand from head to toe.

Miu Miu Tie-Fastened Dress
Miu Miu Tie-Fastened Dress

Black dress/red lip has been Rodrigo's vibe this whole week, going all the way back to her first Italian jaunt on Aug. 29. She started the LBD streak with a black maxi dress covered in crushed velvet florals. Again, the singer chose a crimson red lip color, but left her straight hair down.

LBDs are a go-to for virtually every stylish celeb—from Zoë Kravitz to Angelina Jolie—and for good reason. Like a fashion chameleon, the style morphs to fit any and every occasion. Anyone looking to update their collection, keep scrolling.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo

Lace Cocktail Dress
Karen Kane Lace Cocktail Dress

Landscape Corset Bodice Fit & Flare Dress
Staud Landscape Corset Bodice Fit & Flare Dress

Nina Dress
FWRD Miaou Nina Dress

Plus Black Buckle Detail Halterneck Puffball Mini Dress
PrettyLittleThing Plus Black Buckle Detail Halterneck Puffball Mini Dress

Floral Lace Mini Dress
Cider Floral Lace Mini Dress

black bubble dress plus-size
Showpo Shaima Mini Dress

Blenda Knit Dress - Black
Cult Gaia Blenda Knit Dress

