Olivia Rodrigo Doubles Up on Dangerously Low-Cut Dresses at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
She's nothing if not a risk-taker.
Olivia Rodrigo certainly has a signature style. She's rarely (if ever) seen on stage wearing anything other than a disco bra or graphic tee and, in her personal life, the "get him back!" singer generally sticks to 2010s-era sneakers and breezy mini dresses.
On the red carpet, however, her style persona shifts once again. For more formal occasions, Olivia Rodrigo and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, tend to gravitate toward embellished column dresses (often accessorized with a punky choker) or a simple LBD. It's the latter that we're here to discuss today.
Instead of her usual music award shows, Rodrigo stepped out for the annual Venice Film Festival this weekend. She still channeled that same vibe, however, wearing not one, but two nearly-identical little black dresses.
On August 30, the pop star made another public appearance with her boyfriend Louis Partridge for the premiere of new Apple TV+ series DISCLAIMER. Rodrigo was all polish, in a scoop-neck dress and matching black leather accessories from Miu Miu.
Only 24 hours later, Rodrigo struck again, wearing a $2,432 Miu Miu mini dress for a dinner with the brand and accessorizing with the same Arcadie Bag and Patent Leather Platform Sandals from the night before.
Her glam was much the same, too, as Rodrigo wore a similar red lip and pinned her hair up into a high bun with tendrils. In fact, the only apparent difference between the two looks was her dress's logo belt and deep, plunging neckline, which almost reached her navel.
Black dress/red lip has been Rodrigo's vibe this whole week, going all the way back to her first Italian jaunt on Aug. 29. She started the LBD streak with a black maxi dress covered in crushed velvet florals. Again, the singer chose a crimson red lip color, but left her straight hair down.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
LBDs are a go-to for virtually every stylish celeb—from Zoë Kravitz to Angelina Jolie—and for good reason. Like a fashion chameleon, the style morphs to fit any and every occasion. Anyone looking to update their collection, keep scrolling.
Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Prince Harry Has Plenty of Friends and "No Interest" in Returning to Royal Life
Just in case anyone was wondering.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry Stayed at Princess Diana's Childhood Home During His Most Recent Trip to the U.K.
“Harry is still very close to his mother’s family."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
The Jennifer Lopez Boho Chic Playbook Involves Rare Bags and Trending Skirts
She's making this denim look a must-shop for fall.
By India Roby Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Put a Pop Princess Twist on the Classic Little Black Dress
The singer landed in Italy with Louis Partridge for the Venice Film Festival.
By India Roby Published
-
Angelina Jolie Accessorizes Her Simple Little Black Dress With Tattoos and a Meaningful Brooch
The actress kept it simple in Atelier Jolie and Cartier.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jenna Ortega Recreates Both 'Beetlejuice' Wedding Looks in One Day
The 'Beetlejuice' actress hit the red carpet in custom Dior.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Kamala Harris Wears Dark Blue Power Suit to Accept the Democratic Presidential Nomination
Her historic look was custom-designed by Chloé.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gabrielle Union Copies Jennifer Lopez's Idea and Wears a Beach Cover-Up as a Party Outfit
She's spending the dog days of summer in style.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Wears a Comfy Jumpsuit and Easy Flats on an NYC Night Out
Her street style is one of one—literally.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Styles a String Bikini and Crystal Mesh Top With a $2,490 Gucci Necklace
The pop star loves a four-figure (sometimes five) accessory.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Changes From Daisy Dukes and a Crop Top to a Barely-There Dior Gown
She's furthering the yeehaw agenda.
By India Roby Published