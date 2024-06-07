Taylor Swift Turns a Fringe Sweater Into a Mini Dress for a Night at 'Cabaret'

As Taylor Swift crisscrosses Europe on the Eras Tour, fans see her at her most over-the-top in sparkly bodysuits and a rotation of 250-plus pairs of custom Christian Louboutin shoes. Between shows, she's apparently making secret visits to support her friends with low-key outfits to match.
Down the road in London from where Zendaya channeled a Shakespearean heroine to see Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet, Swift made a surprise stop to watch Cara Delevingne perform in Cabaret. Her theater outfit was ingeniously understated: Swift styled an oversize Fall 2024 sweater by Stella McCartney as a mini sweater dress.
In a photo Delevingne shared on Thursday, June 6, Swift's dress has feather-like fringe hitting at her mid-thigh and extra-slouchy sleeves. The cornflower shade of blue is a nod to both a reigning spring 2024 color trend and the palette of Swift's fifth album, 1989. Other accessories aren't visible, but Swift is wearing her signature red lip and cat-eye.
Stella McCartney is a recurring character in Taylor Swift's off-duty wardrobe. Swift regularly wears dresses, trench coats, bags, and shoes from McCartney's label, whether she's grabbing dinner with friends in New York City or stopping by her recording studio. The designer is forever immortalized in Swift's "London Boy," where she describes herself as a "Tennessee Stella McCartney"; McCartney also designed merch for Swift's seventh studio album, Lover. Given that the designer is based in London, where Delevingne's Cabaret tenure took place, Swift's choice in sweater dress is an extra-sweet nod.
Swift has kept a low-profile between stops on the European leg of the Eras Tour. When she has surfaced, she's wearing a mix of her closet staples and her takes on comfy travel outfits. On a romantic Lake Como date with Travis Kelce in Italy last month, she was spotted in wardrobe classics including a little black Alaïa dress and a trench coat by the British label Palmer//Harding, for example.
If Swift was going to show up anywhere in public, it was going to be in support of a friend like Cara Delevingne. She and Cara have been close for several years, stretching all the way back to when Delevingne appeared in the "Bad Blood" (Not Taylor's Version) music video in 2014. Swift's posse including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Travis Kelce have also turned up to cheer her on at several Eras Tour performances.
Delevingne performed as Sally Bowles in Cabaret for a three-month engagement that ended on June 1. The actress and model commemorated her time onstage in the caption of her post including Swift's cameo. "Oh Cabaret…. I will never be able to express how I truly feel. I wanted to give myself a few days to grasp the journey I have been through in the last couple of months, but my heart and brain are still buzzing," she wrote. "My world has been completely turned upside down by this experience. I am not sure where I begin and Sally Bowles ends and I am okay with that…"
Swift, meanwhile, just arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland, on her globe-circling Eras Tour. While she kept things low-key for her friend's performance, she'll dress up in tour outfits including designs by Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Naeem Khan, plus all those pairs of custom Louboutins, during her next sold-out shows.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
