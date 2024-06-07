Taylor Swift Turns a Fringe Sweater Into a Mini Dress for a Night at 'Cabaret'

She used a quick break from the Eras Tour to support Cara Delevingne's performance.

Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne hug backstage at the cabaret performance in london
(Image credit: @caradelevingne)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

As Taylor Swift crisscrosses Europe on the Eras Tour, fans see her at her most over-the-top in sparkly bodysuits and a rotation of 250-plus pairs of custom Christian Louboutin shoes. Between shows, she's apparently making secret visits to support her friends with low-key outfits to match.

Down the road in London from where Zendaya channeled a Shakespearean heroine to see Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet, Swift made a surprise stop to watch Cara Delevingne perform in Cabaret. Her theater outfit was ingeniously understated: Swift styled an oversize Fall 2024 sweater by Stella McCartney as a mini sweater dress.

In a photo Delevingne shared on Thursday, June 6, Swift's dress has feather-like fringe hitting at her mid-thigh and extra-slouchy sleeves. The cornflower shade of blue is a nod to both a reigning spring 2024 color trend and the palette of Swift's fifth album, 1989. Other accessories aren't visible, but Swift is wearing her signature red lip and cat-eye.

Taylor Swift hugging Cara Delevingne in a blue sweater at a performance of Cabaret

Taylor Swift stopped by Cara Delevingne's dressing room at Cabaret wearing a blue sweater as a mini dress and her signature beauty look.

(Image credit: @caradelevingne)

Stella McCartney is a recurring character in Taylor Swift's off-duty wardrobe. Swift regularly wears dresses, trench coats, bags, and shoes from McCartney's label, whether she's grabbing dinner with friends in New York City or stopping by her recording studio. The designer is forever immortalized in Swift's "London Boy," where she describes herself as a "Tennessee Stella McCartney"; McCartney also designed merch for Swift's seventh studio album, Lover. Given that the designer is based in London, where Delevingne's Cabaret tenure took place, Swift's choice in sweater dress is an extra-sweet nod.

Swift has kept a low-profile between stops on the European leg of the Eras Tour. When she has surfaced, she's wearing a mix of her closet staples and her takes on comfy travel outfits. On a romantic Lake Como date with Travis Kelce in Italy last month, she was spotted in wardrobe classics including a little black Alaïa dress and a trench coat by the British label Palmer//Harding, for example.

Taylor Swift wears a blue dress onstage at the eras tour

Taylor Swift has worn dusty blue pieces on and off stage, including a sparkling gown chosen for the Speak Now set on the Eras Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Swift was going to show up anywhere in public, it was going to be in support of a friend like Cara Delevingne. She and Cara have been close for several years, stretching all the way back to when Delevingne appeared in the "Bad Blood" (Not Taylor's Version) music video in 2014. Swift's posse including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Travis Kelce have also turned up to cheer her on at several Eras Tour performances.

Delevingne performed as Sally Bowles in Cabaret for a three-month engagement that ended on June 1. The actress and model commemorated her time onstage in the caption of her post including Swift's cameo. "Oh Cabaret…. I will never be able to express how I truly feel. I wanted to give myself a few days to grasp the journey I have been through in the last couple of months, but my heart and brain are still buzzing," she wrote. "My world has been completely turned upside down by this experience. I am not sure where I begin and Sally Bowles ends and I am okay with that…"

Swift, meanwhile, just arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland, on her globe-circling Eras Tour. While she kept things low-key for her friend's performance, she'll dress up in tour outfits including designs by Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Naeem Khan, plus all those pairs of custom Louboutins, during her next sold-out shows.

Shop Sweaters Inspired by Taylor Swift

The Lori Off Shoulder
Brouchu Walker The Lori Off Shoulder

a model wearing a blue sweater dress from retrofete
SER.O.YA Chloe Sweater Dress

Linen Sailor Sweater
Banana Republic Linen Sailor Sweater

Dorothee Schumacher Comfy Pullover
Dorothee Schumacher Comfy Pullover

Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire

