Onstage in Paris to start the European leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift's costumes were full of surprises and potential Easter eggs. Offstage for a romantic Lake Como getaway with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce afterward, the singer stuck to pieces that never go out of style.
Taylor Swift was photographed taking a private boat cruise with Travis Kelce on May 13 in a date night outfit made up of timeless essentials. For starters? A little black dress with a sweetheart neckline and flouncy skirt by Alaïa (one of Swift's most-worn designers). She layered it beneath an equally classic trench coat which has yet to be identified.
Kelce also got the neutrals memo for their cozy night out in Italy, wearing a checkerboard sweater, black pants, and black shoes.
Swift's shoes and handbag, on the other hand, sampled two of summer 2024's biggest accessory trends. On her arm, she carried a Versace East-West bag (an exaggeratedly horizontal style also seen at Miu Miu, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta). On her feet, she wore a pair of doll-like Mary Janes, also by Versace, sweetened with a ribbon bow closure.
No matter her so-called style era, Swift almost always wears sentimental jewelry. That was also the case for her boat ride with Travis Kelce, where she anchored her earscape in her T-initial charm earring by Jacquie Aiche. (T as in Taylor and Travis, of course.) Swift has worn these earrings on several dates with Kelce over the past few months, as well as onstage at the Eras Tour.
Swift and Kelce spent a few days along the shore of Lake Como before traveling to Stockholm, Sweden, for this week's leg of the Eras Tour. People reports that the pair enjoyed a candlelit dinner outside a secluded resort (where overnight stays cost around $21,000 per night) and kissed on their private boat tour.
Taylor Swift's date night LBD still fits the moody palette of her Tortured Poets Department style era. For the past year, her offstage street style has been defined by corset tops, loafers, and lots of black. But her flirty Alaïa dress is the sort of essential anyone can wear, whether they have a record-setting album to color-coordinate with or not.
Shop LBDs and Trench Coats Inspired by Taylor Swift
