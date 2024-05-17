Taylor Swift Dresses Up for a Romantic Lake Como Date in a Timeless LBD and Trench Coat

In her best dress, fearless.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Lake Como where Taylor Swift wears a trench coat and carries a black Versace bag to match her black dress
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

Onstage in Paris to start the European leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift's costumes were full of surprises and potential Easter eggs. Offstage for a romantic Lake Como getaway with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce afterward, the singer stuck to pieces that never go out of style.

Taylor Swift was photographed taking a private boat cruise with Travis Kelce on May 13 in a date night outfit made up of timeless essentials. For starters? A little black dress with a sweetheart neckline and flouncy skirt by Alaïa (one of Swift's most-worn designers). She layered it beneath an equally classic trench coat which has yet to be identified.

Kelce also got the neutrals memo for their cozy night out in Italy, wearing a checkerboard sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Lake Como where taylor swift wears a trench coat LBD and versace flats

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a romantic boat ride date in Lake Como, Italy, where Swift wore a timeless outfit including a trench coat and little black dress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hooded Trench Coat
COS Hooded Trench Coat

Short Dress
Alaïa Short Dress

Swift's shoes and handbag, on the other hand, sampled two of summer 2024's biggest accessory trends. On her arm, she carried a Versace East-West bag (an exaggeratedly horizontal style also seen at Miu Miu, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta). On her feet, she wore a pair of doll-like Mary Janes, also by Versace, sweetened with a ribbon bow closure.

No matter her so-called style era, Swift almost always wears sentimental jewelry. That was also the case for her boat ride with Travis Kelce, where she anchored her earscape in her T-initial charm earring by Jacquie Aiche. (T as in Taylor and Travis, of course.) Swift has worn these earrings on several dates with Kelce over the past few months, as well as onstage at the Eras Tour.

Medusa '95 Leather Tote Bag
Versace Medusa Leather Tote Bag

Gianni Ribbon Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Versace Gianni Ribbon Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Jacquie Aiche Pavé Letter Mini Hoop
Jacquie Aiche Pavé Letter Mini Hoop

Swift and Kelce spent a few days along the shore of Lake Como before traveling to Stockholm, Sweden, for this week's leg of the Eras Tour. People reports that the pair enjoyed a candlelit dinner outside a secluded resort (where overnight stays cost around $21,000 per night) and kissed on their private boat tour.

Taylor Swift's date night LBD still fits the moody palette of her Tortured Poets Department style era. For the past year, her offstage street style has been defined by corset tops, loafers, and lots of black. But her flirty Alaïa dress is the sort of essential anyone can wear, whether they have a record-setting album to color-coordinate with or not.

Shop LBDs and Trench Coats Inspired by Taylor Swift

a model wears the Reformation Babette Dress
Reformation Babette Dress

Aubrey Linen Mini Dress
Dôen Aubrey Linen Mini Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch Chiffon Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Chiffon Mini Dress

Icon Trench Coat
Gap Icon Trench Coat

Milli Trenchcoat
A Day's March Milli Trenchcoat

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat
Sézane Clyde Trench Coat

Topics
Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸