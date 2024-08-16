Why Meghan Markle Keeps Wearing a $13,400 Cartier Necklace With a Meaningful History
Its backstory captures the spirit of her style.
In case you missed it, Meghan Markle is currently touring Colombia with Prince Harry, and so far, the trip has been packed with nonstop fashion moments.
Meghan Markle's Colombia tour outfits prove she's ready for business, both professionally and sartorially. While learning about ways to safeguard young people from online harm and basking in a few of the country's robust cultural highlights along the way, the Duchess of Sussex has so far wore chic tailored vests, cutout gowns, and earlly fall silky sets.
On their own, each outfit stands as an all-time high in the Meghan Markle fashion lexicon. But the Duchess's best post-royal fashion isn't simply about wearing clothes; it's about choosing pieces that can send a message. When it comes to accessories, there's one piece that's been overlooked and understated throughout her trip so far: her Cartier Juste Un Clou necklace.
Meghan Markle debuted her treasured choker in the second outfit of her Colombia trip. She wore a stunning woven dress made by local designer Johanna Ortiz for a performance at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá alongside her go-to statement jewelry from Cartier: her Tank watch, worn by Princess Diana, and her Love bracelet.
Her Juste Un Clou necklace seems to be a new addition to her wardrobe, only previously wearing it to the 2023 Invictus Games and her CBS Sunday Morning interview queuing up the Colombia tour, where she paired it with a Ralph Lauren linen set.
After the performance, she sported it again during a digital literacy panel with Prince Harry and Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez, pairing the chunky necklace with a "pumpkin spice" silky Victoria Beckham shirt and La Ligne pants.
What debuted as a "nail-shaped" bracelet in 1971 soon became a full-fledged collection of similar pieces. As seen on Markle, it now takes the form of not only a striking choker but a necklace with deep meaning.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Markle's Cartier necklace, made by Cartier designer Aldo Cipullo, was inspired by the rebellious spirit of the '70s. Cipullo rejected design norms then: While all things bold and maximalist played a huge role in the average closet, Cipullo practiced a more laid-back approach. (Before the Kendall Jenners of the world became associated with minimalist fashion, the simple aesthetic wasn't yet mainstream at the time.)
When the bracelet hit peak popularity in the early 2000s, it was renamed "Juste Un Clou" (which literally means "just a nail" in French). The nail design is a nod to punk design, but it's become more of a quiet luxury staple in the present. Soon, it would be joined with a collection of similar styles in different forms—rings, brooches, and now, one of Markle's most prized necklaces.
Markle's diamond-studded gold choker retails for $13,400. That's a hefty price tag, but it's common for the brand (the Love bracelet starts at $7,350 for gold, while the Tank watch dips into the $30,000 range).
After breaking away from the royal family, Markle's decision to wear a necklace associated with rebellion is a striking one. It silently conveys that she's charting her own path—and in luxurious fashion.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Jessica Alba’s Favorite Reformation Pieces Are on Sale Right Now
Add them to your shopping cart before it's too late!
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Viral Australian Breakdancer Rachael Gunn Responds to "Hate" She's Been Receiving Following Her Olympics Performance
The dancer shared an emotional video response.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Casts Her (Style) Vote for Kamala Harris
She models a T-shirt from a civically-minded designer capsule.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Casts Her Style Vote for Kamala Harris in a Campaign Maternity T-Shirt
She models a T-shirt from a civically-minded designer capsule.
By India Roby Published
-
Meghan Markle's Pumpkin Spice Shirt and Comfy Silk Pants Are My Early Fall Outfit Inspiration
She looks ready for fall in a rusty Victoria Beckham shirt.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
All the Meghan Markle Colombia Tour Outfits the Duchess Has Worn (So Far)
Day one started strong with a tailoring trend and a symbolic dress.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
How Meghan Markle's Cut-Out Johanna Ortiz Dress, Her Second Colombia Tour Look, Exemplifies Fashion Diplomacy
The Duchess does her research before she gets dressed.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Tries the "Eclectic Grandpa" Trend in a Leopard Button-Up and Sweatpants
We should all take notes on her styling.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jenna Ortega's 'Beetlejuice' Green Leather Dress Features Terrifying Shrunken Heads
Could this be the start of a new color trend?
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Meghan Markle Touches Down for Colombia Tour in the Tailored Vest Trend
She chose a crisp navy suit to kick off the tour.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya's Italy Day Date Outfit Includes a TikTok-Favorite White Skirt and the Mary Janes Trend
It includes two very simple yet chic basics.
By India Roby Published