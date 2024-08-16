In case you missed it, Meghan Markle is currently touring Colombia with Prince Harry, and so far, the trip has been packed with nonstop fashion moments.

Meghan Markle's Colombia tour outfits prove she's ready for business, both professionally and sartorially. While learning about ways to safeguard young people from online harm and basking in a few of the country's robust cultural highlights along the way, the Duchess of Sussex has so far wore chic tailored vests, cutout gowns, and earlly fall silky sets.

The star of Meghan Markle's Colombia tour fashion so far has been her Cartier Juste Un Clou necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On their own, each outfit stands as an all-time high in the Meghan Markle fashion lexicon. But the Duchess's best post-royal fashion isn't simply about wearing clothes; it's about choosing pieces that can send a message. When it comes to accessories, there's one piece that's been overlooked and understated throughout her trip so far: her Cartier Juste Un Clou necklace.

Meghan Markle debuted her treasured choker in the second outfit of her Colombia trip. She wore a stunning woven dress made by local designer Johanna Ortiz for a performance at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá alongside her go-to statement jewelry from Cartier: her Tank watch, worn by Princess Diana, and her Love bracelet.

Meghan Markle first stepped out in the $13,400 nail-shaped necklace while watching a performance in Colombia. She paired it with a cutout Johanna Ortiz dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Juste Un Clou necklace seems to be a new addition to her wardrobe, only previously wearing it to the 2023 Invictus Games and her CBS Sunday Morning interview queuing up the Colombia tour, where she paired it with a Ralph Lauren linen set.

After the performance, she sported it again during a digital literacy panel with Prince Harry and Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez, pairing the chunky necklace with a "pumpkin spice" silky Victoria Beckham shirt and La Ligne pants.

What debuted as a "nail-shaped" bracelet in 1971 soon became a full-fledged collection of similar pieces. As seen on Markle, it now takes the form of not only a striking choker but a necklace with deep meaning.

Cartier designer Aldo Cipullo created the brand's "Juste Un Clou" bracelet in the '70s, inspired by the decade's rebellious nature. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle's Cartier necklace, made by Cartier designer Aldo Cipullo, was inspired by the rebellious spirit of the '70s. Cipullo rejected design norms then: While all things bold and maximalist played a huge role in the average closet, Cipullo practiced a more laid-back approach. (Before the Kendall Jenners of the world became associated with minimalist fashion, the simple aesthetic wasn't yet mainstream at the time.)

When the bracelet hit peak popularity in the early 2000s, it was renamed "Juste Un Clou" (which literally means "just a nail" in French). The nail design is a nod to punk design, but it's become more of a quiet luxury staple in the present. Soon, it would be joined with a collection of similar styles in different forms—rings, brooches, and now, one of Markle's most prized necklaces.

Markle's diamond-studded gold choker retails for $13,400. That's a hefty price tag, but it's common for the brand (the Love bracelet starts at $7,350 for gold, while the Tank watch dips into the $30,000 range).

After breaking away from the royal family, Markle's decision to wear a necklace associated with rebellion is a striking one. It silently conveys that she's charting her own path—and in luxurious fashion.