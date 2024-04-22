Taylor Swift gave fans plenty of Easter eggs to decode in The Tortured Poets Department, her eleventh album, and the music video for its lead single, "Fortnight," when both dropped on April 19. While Swifties combed the visuals for clues about her life, they may have missed Swift borrowing one of Katie Holmes's spring outfit formula staples in the video.

In a scene during the Post Malone duet, Swift and her co-star lay on a pile of pages while reading from a book titled "Us." (It's a reference to her Speak Now single "The Story of Us, of course.) The pair are dressed nearly identically in oversize black coats, black trousers, and black Gucci Jordaan loafers.

Swift appears with Post Malone in the music video wearing a pair of black Gucci Jordaan loafers—the same pair Katie Holmes wears constantly. (Image credit: YouTube

The outfits, assembled by Swift's longtime stylist Joseph Cassell, are starkly understated compared to the sparkly Celine mini dress and Poor Things-esque jacket Swift wears at other points in the video. They're also grounded in a designer staple celebrities can't stop wearing.

When she's not setting sneaker trends, Katie Holmes often walks around Manhattan in her own pair of Gucci's black Jordaan loafers. Her styling is notedly less "tortured" than Taylor Swift's. Instead, Holmes shows their everyday appeal by pairing them with jeans, transitional spring jackets, and her go-to Mansur Gavriel tote bag. She even wore them the day before Tortured Poets was released, with an album-appropriate black trench coat.

Katie Holmes wore her black Gucci loafers just days before The Tortured Poets Department was released, in an easygoing outfit including a trench coat and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier last week, Holmes also wore the loafers with a tan trench coat and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes isn't the only one who considers these loafers a wardrobe staple. Marie Claire editors named them the best loafers with designer tags, citing their sleek aesthetic and clever fold-over heels, allowing them to be worn as slip-on mules. Other celebrity fans include Kirsten Dunst, Lucy Hale, and Karlie Kloss.

Katie Holmes wore her black Gucci loafers several times throughout the winter, including with a Tortured Poets Department-coded black blazer coat and trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Swift-Holmes fashion crossover was bound to happen sometime, given the stars' similar approaches to street style. Both women often mix luxury designers like The Row, Chanel, and Gucci with accessibly-priced staples. Swift is a repeat-shopper at Free People and Reformation; Holmes is a devoted Everlane fan.

Only Swift is known to stash clues about her music in her outfits, of course. Whatever she's trying to say with her Holmes-coordinating loafers, fans can at least guess that this black pair gets her stamp of wardrobe approval. Shop more timeless, music-video worthy black loafers below.

