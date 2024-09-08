Taylor Swift Embodies "Miss Americana" at the US Open in a Gingham, Under-$250 Reformation Dress

She and boyfriend Travis Kelce matched in red and white.

Taylor Swift attends the US open with travis kelce while wearing a gingham reformation dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
last updated
in News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are acing couple coordination at the US Open.

The duo arrived at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, Sept. 8 in a color scheme this Swiftie would describe as deeply Miss Americana-coded. Taylor Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer chose an under-$250, red and white gingham dress by Reformation, one of the singer's favorite brands for casual, daytime outfits. Kelce, meanwhile, opted for a Gucci bucket hat, cardigan, and polo shirt with the houses's red and green grosgrain stripes on display.

Taylor Swift attends the US open in a gingham reformation dress

Taylor Swift wears a gingham Reformation dress to the US Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wears a gingham dress to the US open while travis kelce kisses her on the head

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were a coordinating couple at the US Open Finals on Sept. 8.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a model wears a gingham reformation dress that taylor swift owns to the us open
Reformation Sora Linen Dress

Footage of the pair strutting into the stadium for the final matches of the event showed off the parts of their outfits that weren't visible in their box seats. Spoiler: the pair planned their color scheme and their brands to match.

Taylor Swift embraced an end-of-summer mindset with cat-eye sunglasses by Crap Eyewear, a Gucci Jackie bag, Gucci brown sandal heels, and her signature red lipstick. Her jewelry stack included Louis Vuitton stud earrings, Jacquie Aiche and Retrouvai rings, and a gold Lizzie Mandler bracelet. Kelce paired his aforementioned Gucci layers with white Gucci shorts. Once inside the box, the pair were joined by close friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open where Swift wears a gingham dress

Swift's dress hails from Reformation, one of her all-time favorite brands for affordable dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a Gucci jackie bag carried by taylor swift
Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag

Gucci Lady Horsebit 88MM Leather Platform Sandals
Gucci Lady Horsebit 88MM Leather Platform Sandals

The Sweet Leaf - Polarized Black Bio
Crap Eyewear The Sweet Leaf - Polarized Black Bio

Swift and Kelce have only landed back in New York City on Friday night, but they've packed several matching outfits into the short trip. First, the duo grabbed pizza in Brooklyn wearing classic fall boots and an oversize blazer (Swift) and monochrome striped separates (Kelce). The following night, they were wedding dates at Electric Lady Studios. Swift chose a cut-out Zimmerman dress dotted in floral bouquets; Kelce wore a so-navy-it's-nearly-black polo and trousers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Electric Lady Studios while she wears a Zimmermann cut-out dress

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had a busy week in New York City. The prior evening, they attended a wedding at Electric Lady Studios together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halliday Cutout Scalloped Pintucked Floral-Print Linen Midi Dress
Zimmermann Halliday Cutout Scalloped Pintucked Floral-Print Linen Midi Dress

Before this weekend, Swift and Kelce's matching moments were mostly reserved for the football field. The "So High School" singer attended 13 of his 2023-2024 season games in Chiefs gear, from Kelce jerseys and custom jackets to on-theme sweaters by her pal Gigi Hadid's knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.

She branched out from the fan merch route on Sept. 6, choosing a double denim outfit and thigh-high boots for the 2024-2025 season opener.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Swift coordinated with Kelce, in Chiefs' colors, for several of his 2023-2024 football games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swifties are familiar with the brand she chose for her courtside appearance at the US Open. Reformation has appeared in her closet for years—as far back as her first post from the 2018 Reputation tour, in fact. She owns pieces as varied as knee-high boots, sweater dresses, and springtime florals; now, it looks like picnic gingham has her stamp of approval.

Taylor Swift's claim to fashion fame is creating distinct aesthetic eras that correspond with her music. Lover was defined by rainbow bright pastels; folklore by cottagecore dresses; The Tortured Poets Department by corset tops and moody hues. But now, it looks like the Grammy winner is entering a different sort of style phase: one that's adorably collaborative.

Shop Gingham Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift

Draper James Taylor Dress in Poppy Red Gingham
Draper James Taylor Dress in Poppy Red Gingham

Sadie Gingham Mini Dress - Cherry Gingham
Frankies Bikinis Sadie Gingham Mini Dress - Cherry Gingham

Berry Kiss Mini Dress
Free People Berry Kiss Mini Dress

Delaney Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham
Dôen Delaney Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham

Topics
Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸