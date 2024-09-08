Taylor Swift Embodies "Miss Americana" at the US Open in a Gingham, Under-$250 Reformation Dress
She and boyfriend Travis Kelce matched in red and white.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are acing couple coordination at the US Open.
The duo arrived at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, Sept. 8 in a color scheme this Swiftie would describe as deeply Miss Americana-coded. Taylor Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer chose an under-$250, red and white gingham dress by Reformation, one of the singer's favorite brands for casual, daytime outfits. Kelce, meanwhile, opted for a Gucci bucket hat, cardigan, and polo shirt with the houses's red and green grosgrain stripes on display.
Footage of the pair strutting into the stadium for the final matches of the event showed off the parts of their outfits that weren't visible in their box seats. Spoiler: the pair planned their color scheme and their brands to match.
Taylor Swift embraced an end-of-summer mindset with cat-eye sunglasses by Crap Eyewear, a Gucci Jackie bag, Gucci brown sandal heels, and her signature red lipstick. Her jewelry stack included Louis Vuitton stud earrings, Jacquie Aiche and Retrouvai rings, and a gold Lizzie Mandler bracelet. Kelce paired his aforementioned Gucci layers with white Gucci shorts. Once inside the box, the pair were joined by close friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.
In a tennis era 🤩Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/ZsXN2KpgDFSeptember 8, 2024
Swift and Kelce have only landed back in New York City on Friday night, but they've packed several matching outfits into the short trip. First, the duo grabbed pizza in Brooklyn wearing classic fall boots and an oversize blazer (Swift) and monochrome striped separates (Kelce). The following night, they were wedding dates at Electric Lady Studios. Swift chose a cut-out Zimmerman dress dotted in floral bouquets; Kelce wore a so-navy-it's-nearly-black polo and trousers.
Before this weekend, Swift and Kelce's matching moments were mostly reserved for the football field. The "So High School" singer attended 13 of his 2023-2024 season games in Chiefs gear, from Kelce jerseys and custom jackets to on-theme sweaters by her pal Gigi Hadid's knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.
She branched out from the fan merch route on Sept. 6, choosing a double denim outfit and thigh-high boots for the 2024-2025 season opener.
Swifties are familiar with the brand she chose for her courtside appearance at the US Open. Reformation has appeared in her closet for years—as far back as her first post from the 2018 Reputation tour, in fact. She owns pieces as varied as knee-high boots, sweater dresses, and springtime florals; now, it looks like picnic gingham has her stamp of approval.
Taylor Swift's claim to fashion fame is creating distinct aesthetic eras that correspond with her music. Lover was defined by rainbow bright pastels; folklore by cottagecore dresses; The Tortured Poets Department by corset tops and moody hues. But now, it looks like the Grammy winner is entering a different sort of style phase: one that's adorably collaborative.
