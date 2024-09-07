Taylor Swift's game day style isn't all that's back with the start of the Chiefs' NFL season and the temporary hiatus of her Eras Tour. Now that she's closer to home until the tour resumes in October, she and boyfriend Travis Kelce can finally do what they do best: model the perfect fall date night outfits around New York City's hottest restaurants.

The pair hard-launched their relationship in 2023 with a trip to an SNL after party, then an intimate dinner. Nearly a year later, the pair hit up their first of (likely) many meals with outfit inspiration on the menu. Swift entered Brooklyn pizza spot Lucali on Friday, Sept. 6, wearing a boxy oversize black blazer and her most classic fall boots: a heeled, black, knee-high pair.

She also appeared to wear a semi-sheer top and a mini skirt—appeared being the operative word, because exact credits weren't available at press time. I'll update this post as soon as they're available, and then I'll probably shop them myself. (Photos of the outing were also not available at press time; videos of the pair's entry to the restaurant were posted on X.)

Holding hands by her side, Kelce wore a sleeveless cream sweater and slouchy striped trousers. He popped on every athlete's favorite accessory, a backless baseball cap.

Fall doesn't technically start for a few more weeks. Still, it doesn't feel too early to call knee-high and over-the-knee boots Taylor Swift's favorite footwear styles for 2024. Just one night before her NYC dinner, she cheered on Kelce at the Chiefs' season-opening game wearing a towering pair by Giuseppe Zanotti. Those came in a gorgeous shade of wine red, one of the biggest fall color trends to drench the runways this season. She matched her shoes to a similar swipe of deep red lipstick.

For the first Chiefs game of the season, Swift wore a dramatic pair of fall boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of Swift and Kelce's first dates—that is, the ones in range of a paparazzi camera—came with outfits showcasing Swift's favorite fall boots. Whenever the pair stepped out, Swift could be seen in boots by brands from The Row to Reformation.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public in their fall best last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, her classic shoe collection wasn't limited to date nights. Swift also wore knee-high boots, combat ankle boots, and sky-high thigh-highs on evenings out with her close friends Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, and Blake Lively. All feel oh-so appropriate for cooling temperatures. And, if you're a Hollywood civilian, for curling up at home with Red (Taylor's Version) on repeat.

Swift paired a preppy shirt dress with knee-high brown boots last fall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Swift leaned into preppy sweater dresses and grunge tops by the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier. This year, the Grammy-winner's fall style is already trending in a sexy direction, between her corset top and black blazer dress. Knee-high boots can go with whichever personal style era she's living in—and the same goes for anyone else in need of a fall shoe refresh.

