Don't Miss This True & Co Bra in the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale

It's the only bra I wear, and for good reason.

Julia Marzovilla
By Julia Marzovilla
published

If there is one thing to know about me, it’s that I hate wearing bras. So much so, in fact, that I’ve thrown out nearly all of my traditional, uncomfortable bras over the last few months. However, I am here to tell you that one bra is actually worth it: The True & Co True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra. This is only the bra I’ll actually wear these days—and it’s on sale for less than $30 right now as a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

This bra (which really is more of a bralette) from cult-favorite bra brand True & Co is everything I need it to be and more. It’s breathable and lightweight on the skin, provides support and shaping, it smooths, and comes in a variety of both neutral and fun colors. I currently own it in two nude shades, and this is the one bra (so far, at least) that virtually disappears under my favorite white T-shirts and tank tops. Plus, the seamless design blends under your clothes, so it looks like you’re not wearing one.

While the straps and back aren't adjustable, this bra stretches and moves with your body to provide comfort free of pinching, itching, and adjusting. It would not be a stretch to say that I have forgotten that I’m wearing it throughout the day: I’ve actually fallen asleep in it several times. So, if I could implore you to pick up one thing in Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale—which is only running on October 11 and 12—it’s this bra in as many colors as your underwear drawer can hold. Ahead, shop my personal favorite True & Co Women's True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra in sizes XS through 2X,  as well as other, similar styles from True & Co included in the massive sale.  

True & Co Women's True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra

True & Co Women's True Body Lift Mesh Scoop Neck Convertible Bra

True & Co Women's True Body Lift V Neck Bra

True & Co Women's True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra

