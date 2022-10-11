Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If there is one thing to know about me, it’s that I hate wearing bras. So much so, in fact, that I’ve thrown out nearly all of my traditional, uncomfortable bras over the last few months. However, I am here to tell you that one bra is actually worth it: The True & Co True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra. This is only the bra I’ll actually wear these days—and it’s on sale for less than $30 right now as a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

This bra (which really is more of a bralette) from cult-favorite bra brand True & Co is everything I need it to be and more. It’s breathable and lightweight on the skin, provides support and shaping, it smooths, and comes in a variety of both neutral and fun colors. I currently own it in two nude shades, and this is the one bra (so far, at least) that virtually disappears under my favorite white T-shirts and tank tops. Plus, the seamless design blends under your clothes, so it looks like you’re not wearing one.

While the straps and back aren't adjustable, this bra stretches and moves with your body to provide comfort free of pinching, itching, and adjusting. It would not be a stretch to say that I have forgotten that I’m wearing it throughout the day: I’ve actually fallen asleep in it several times. So, if I could implore you to pick up one thing in Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale—which is only running on October 11 and 12—it’s this bra in as many colors as your underwear drawer can hold. Ahead, shop my personal favorite True & Co Women's True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra in sizes XS through 2X, as well as other, similar styles from True & Co included in the massive sale.