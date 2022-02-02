Nordstrom Secretly Just Put Tons of UGGs On Sale

There was a time, maybe not recently, where I exclusively wore UGG boots between the months of October and March. Was I a pre-teen at the time? Yes. Did I style them with wide-leg jeans in true early-aughts style? Also (sadly) yes. I loved them deeply, and was saddened when they were ruled "out" by the popular girls in my class, and then by fashion media at large, somewhere over the course of the last decade. But, middle school bullies be damned because UGGs are back in a major way this winter, and a few of the comfiest styles are currently on sale at Nordstrom right now—and I honestly can't believe I didn't know about it beforehand.

The sale includes tons of different UGG styles, including a few different versions of the now-iconic Fluff Yeah slippers that have previously been worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, plus some colorful waterproofed versions of the Classic Mini style that would be the perfect pair of snow boots. And yes, short UGGs are just popular right now as their taller iterations. If you're hoping to snag a pair for yourself, I urge you to run, not walk, to Nordstrom's website.

As a onetime UGG aficionado, I naturally took to the site and pulled a few of my favorite options for you to shop right now. Or, feel free to browse Nordstrom's entire (massive) sale section now to find some other diamonds in the rough. New things are being added all the time, it seems, so it's well-worth checking out.

Super Fluff Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper $60 at Nordstrom These fuzzy shoes can be worn both inside and outdoors, making them the perfect work-from-home investment.

Scuffette II Quilted Genuine Shearling Slipper $54 at Nordstrom The quilted upper on this pair of slippers is so luxe. They come in a few shades, but this red hue guarantees that they won't get lost under your bed.

Fluffette Slipper $50 at Nordstrom Or, opt for these entirely-shearling slippers. So cozy!

Mini Bailey Zipper Boot $120 at Nordstrom Mini UGGs are back in style (Kaia Gerber is a fan), so add this nostalgic pink pair into your comfortable footwear rotation.