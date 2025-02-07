Kari Vettese Is "Not Surprised" Celebrities Love Her Label's Tubular Dresses
The designer's New York Fashion Week debut was filled with updates to the pieces that've made her a rising A-list staple.
Little information has been released about Zendaya's turn in an upcoming Christopher Nolan adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, other than that she'll join a star-studded cast to bring one of literature's greatest epics to theaters on July 17, 2026. Still, with more than a year until her inevitable goddess-inspired press tour commences, I'd like to direct her and stylist Law Roach toward New York Fashion Week newcomer Kari Vettese for red carpet consideration.
Yes, The Odyssey is set in ancient Greece with all its associated deities, monsters, and heroes. Vettese's namesake brand takes inspiration from ancient Rome, the nearby-but-not-synonymous land of her ancestors. (She's a first-generation U.S. citizen; her extended family still lives in Italy.) Still, there's synergy between the expertly draped cotton dresses, billowing pantaloons, and hints of leatherwork Vettese presented on Feb. 7 and what I imagine will be on Z's mood board as she promotes an adaptation of a literary masterpiece where a hero of a bygone world is lost at sea. Plus, before even setting foot in New York, Vettese's Los Angeles-based label had already been co-signed by Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner, and Zendaya's Dune: Part Two co-star, Florence Pugh.
The designer sensed she'd be headed for red carpets and concert wardrobes when she launched her brand, filled with clingy dresses reminiscent of a shipwrecked Sophia Loren, in 2022. When I ask her over the phone whether she expected so much A-list approval, so fast, she's direct: "Honestly, and I say this humbly, I'm not surprised."
We're speaking during a narrow window in Vettese's stacked day of last-minute fittings before a 6 A.M. runway set-up the following morning. She says the famous fans who propelled her to a highly-anticipated New York Fashion Week debut come for the aesthetics (Roman Forum-gone-couture) and stay for how they feel on the body.
"I do believe the way that the clothes actually fit [sets me apart]," she explains. "Having what people might think are cool designs that are appealing—it is obvious that's great—but I think the plus is also that they fit."
Vettese's manipulation of sustainably-sourced cotton into sinuous dresses and rough-edged skirts is so body-friendly, it's brought celebrities directly to her online checkout. (See: When Charli XCX wore a custom skirt for a brat tour performance in Glasgow.) "A lot of these people have purchased directly from me," she says. "So it's the authenticity of them actually wanting to wear it which is important to me."
A post shared by Anthony Brooks Consulting (@abrooksconsulting)
A photo posted by on
Taking over an office space in Manhattan for her show on Feb. 7, Vettese got to see a group of her brand's fans that were just as stylish, if not as well known. The intimate front row was lined with guests in their own Vettese tubes tops and dresses; I noted one showgoer smiling with recognition as a piece similar to the one she wore flitted past on the runway.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"There's honestly a huge range of women and even men that can wear these pieces," Vettese says. Her core audience is composed of twenty and thirty-year-olds, but she's also seen her mom in the sculpting pieces. That appeal could broaden as her line grows with the Fall 2025 collection, including expansions like low-rise denim, structured outerwear, and "a lot more leather."
Speaking with Vettese, and peeking at her past interviews with Paper and Fashionista, I get the sense that predicting a Zendaya red carpet credit might actually be thinking small. "A lot of my friends would joke growing up that, 'Kari will rule the world one day,'" she reflects.
For the adult Vettese, that domination looks like getting her clothes on to more people, famous and the opposite. "I believe the trajectory for the brand is very large," she says, "and I'm just really excited to witness it."
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
I’m Swapping Out My Go-to Pieces for Spring—22 Nordstrom Finds I’m Coveting
You'll want to wear these under-$200 finds every day.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Every Stylish New Yorker Is Adopting This Low-Key Beauty Trend
The proof is in the NYFW street style photos.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Why The King and Queen Invited Stanley Tucci, David Beckham and Helen Mirren to a Glitzy Royal Dinner
Donatella Versace, Victoria Beckham and more famous faces joined the event at Highgrove House.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kendall Jenner Walks the Calvin Klein Runway in Front of Its Original Muses: Kate Moss and Christy Turlington
The brand's runway return came with a supermodel reunion.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Perfects Her Fashion Month Outfit Formula in Blue Blazers, Silk Skirts, and Metallic Statement Earrings
The star totally hacked the New York Fashion Week dress code with two genius looks.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Mixes a Gucci Starter Wallet With a Minimalist Designer Bag
Even models carry starter wallets.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Truman Capote Had His Swans—Now Christopher John Rogers Has His Squirrels
As the designer prepares for his much-anticipated runway show at New York Fashion Week, we tap into the vibrant cult following that fuels his rainbow-colored world.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Bella Hadid Taps Into the '80s Gold Jewelry Trend Styling Her Sister's Favorite Crewneck Cardigan
The model repped her big sister's cashmere brand with a casual Instagram cameo.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Lila Moss Proves This Underrated Adidas Style Is a Shoe-In for New It-Sneaker Status
Time to snag the relaunched shoe before it's sold-out everywhere.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
I’m a Plus-Size Editor—Here’s How I Won Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style
Feeling curvy and confident is always a must, but dressing sustainably is the plus.
By Ashlyn Delaney Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Revives the No-Pants Trend in a Celine Cape and Skintight Micro-Shorts
So that's what the Golden Globe winner was hiding under her cape...
By Hanna Lustig Published