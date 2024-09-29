Kaia Gerber Pairs Baggy, Low-Rise Jeans With Her All-Time Favorite It Sneaker
The model and actress is elevating '90s fashion with her go-to comeback shoe.
Model and actress Kaia Gerber is pairing a quintessential (and for some of us, triggering) '90s look with her favorite set of sneakers.
Recently, Gerber was spotted walking the rainy streets of New York City wearing a pair of low-rise, wide-legged indigo jeans and her go-to pair of sneakers—black Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s with white detailing.
The model completed the fall-ready look with a loose-fitting, navy V-neck sweater, making it appear as if the actress walked straight off the set of a Meg Ryan rom-com.
For the uninitiated, Gerber is a die-hard fan of the Onitsuka Tiger and, according to Vogue, owns the brand in three separate colors: black and white; red, white, and blue; and the famous Kill Bill pair in yellow and black.
While the fit was certainly fall-approved, Gerber is known to pair the comeback It sneaker of 2024 with spring fashion, too. Back in April, after arriving at New York City's JFK airport, the model wore her Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s with another pair of wide-leg trousers, a spring trench coat, and sunglasses.
The model has arguably been somewhat of an ambassador for low-maintenance, easy-to-wear footwear, whether it's springtime, summertime, or autumn.
Evoking another '90s favorite, Gerber was spotted back in July wearing an easygoing outfit featuring timeless black ballet flats, a black Celine shoulder bag, and a coordinating black tank top that showcased a small portion of her stomach. The simple-yet-effective look was in-keeping with what has become Gerber's sneaker-loving motto, and honestly we're here for anything that leans into the less-is-more, minimalist trend.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
For example, Gerber is known for normalizing the decision to wear pajamas outside and as streetwear, elevating even the most modest of comfortable outfits. Just like her ability to demonstrate how to wear black and navy together, or how to creatively dress up the white skirt trend, the model has proved that even a slouchy tee and sweatpants can be chic if you throw in a pair of It sneakers.
Gerber's ability to effortlessly waver between Parisian "it" girl and off-duty librarian is iconic, while also somehow making sense considering she is a well-known and certified bookworm.
Her fashion choices are also a testament to what she has no-doubt learned from her famous mother, Cindy Crawford, who famously prepared her daughter as best she could for the harsh reality of fame.
"My mom just always told me to stay true to myself, be myself, and I think people don’t remind girls of that enough," Gerber said in a 2017 interview with E! News. "And I think people might try to change themselves in this industry so just staying grounded and remembering who you are has really helped me get through it."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Prince William Used an Extremely Common Fake Name to Hide His Identity in College
A new book has revealed the pseudonym the Prince of Wales used to avoid media attention.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Olivia Munn Shares New Photo, Video of Daughter Méi
"I can't believe she's here."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Taylor Swift is Apparently Teaching Travis Kelce How to Cook and Clean
"I think he's getting some help," the NFL star's mom said, alluding to her son's better half.
By Danielle Campoamor Published