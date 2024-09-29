Kaia Gerber Pairs Baggy, Low-Rise Jeans With Her All-Time Favorite It Sneaker

Model and actress Kaia Gerber is pairing a quintessential (and for some of us, triggering) '90s look with her favorite set of sneakers.

Recently, Gerber was spotted walking the rainy streets of New York City wearing a pair of low-rise, wide-legged indigo jeans and her go-to pair of sneakers—black Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 s with white detailing.

The model completed the fall-ready look with a loose-fitting, navy V-neck sweater, making it appear as if the actress walked straight off the set of a Meg Ryan rom-com.

For the uninitiated, Gerber is a die-hard fan of the Onitsuka Tiger and, according to Vogue, owns the brand in three separate colors: black and white; red, white, and blue; and the famous Kill Bill pair in yellow and black.

While the fit was certainly fall-approved, Gerber is known to pair the comeback It sneaker of 2024 with spring fashion, too. Back in April, after arriving at New York City's JFK airport, the model wore her Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s with another pair of wide-leg trousers, a spring trench coat , and sunglasses.

Kaia Gerber in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The model has arguably been somewhat of an ambassador for low-maintenance, easy-to-wear footwear, whether it's springtime, summertime, or autumn.

Evoking another '90s favorite, Gerber was spotted back in July wearing an easygoing outfit featuring timeless black ballet flats , a black Celine shoulder bag, and a coordinating black tank top that showcased a small portion of her stomach. The simple-yet-effective look was in-keeping with what has become Gerber's sneaker-loving motto, and honestly we're here for anything that leans into the less-is-more, minimalist trend.

For example, Gerber is known for normalizing the decision to wear pajamas outside and as streetwear, elevating even the most modest of comfortable outfits. Just like her ability to demonstrate how to wear black and navy together , or how to creatively dress up the white skirt trend , the model has proved that even a slouchy tee and sweatpants can be chic if you throw in a pair of It sneakers .

Kaia Gerber wearing a navy blue baby tee with a white midi skirt and black Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s in Los Angeles September 2024. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber's ability to effortlessly waver between Parisian "it" girl and off-duty librarian is iconic, while also somehow making sense considering she is a well-known and certified bookworm .

Her fashion choices are also a testament to what she has no-doubt learned from her famous mother, Cindy Crawford, who famously prepared her daughter as best she could for the harsh reality of fame.