If there's anyone whose fashion wouldn't be deterred by an injury, it's Victoria Beckham. Despite a broken foot, Beckham wore an edgy biker jacket and persevered on crutches ahead of her namesake brand's Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear show at Paris Fashion Week. For Posh Spice, style is always the utmost priority, regardless of any medical setbacks!
On Friday morning, the OG Spice Girls member and fashion designer was captured in Paris holding onto a set of crutches while wearing a gray-washed leather jacket layered above a simple black top. She finished off her look with slouchy pinstripe trousers and oversized retro sunglasses for an edgy, "don't look at me—I'm famous!" feel.
Beckham's appearance follows a week after announcing her injury, where she revealed that she fractured her foot in the gym on Valentine's Day. The fashion designer's husband, David Beckham, also confirmed the news in a now-expired Instagram Story on February 22, sharing that the 49-year-old "fell over in the gym."
"Apparently, my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break," he wrote on the post which showed her foot in a medical boot.
Beckham's fashionable sighting on crutches doesn't come as a surprise for long-time fans, as she's always been regarded as an over-the-top style star, no matter the occasion.
The stylish star has always showcased her innate style sensibilities at the most unconventional places—most recently, the airport. While most travelers opt for athleisure, or perhaps even the occasional business casual attire, Beckham does not. She was spotted at the airport in late January sporting a pair of sleek Balenciaga Pantaboots—a hybrid silhouette that merges stretchy leggings and thin, towering stiletto heels.
If one thing is for certain, it's that through any moment, or any setback for that matter, Beckham's sharp sense of fashion prevails. With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, it's likely that Beckham will make another appearance with her crutches in hand. But be that as it may, her style surely won't be sacrificed.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
