These Celeb-Favorite Leggings Are on Major Sale for the New Year

Welcome to 2024, people! As you're settling back into reality after the holidays, I'm sure you're thinking about how to better yourself for the year to come. Sure, maybe it's a cliché but many people (myself included) use the new year to kickstart healthy habits. Maybe that's going to the gym regularly, getting in more hot-girl walks, or generally being more active. In any case, there's no better time than January to treat yourself to new workout clothes. I may not have the science to back this claim up, but when we're feeling stylish, we all get a little more motivated, am I right?

Thankfully, this kind of treat isn't one that requires shelling out hundreds of dollars on a trendy matching set. There are plenty of sales across the web to give your workout wardrobe a well-deserved refresh. To prove it to you, I've rounded up 23 products from a few of my favorite athletic brands like Nike, lululemon, Alo Yoga, and more. Ahead, you'll find just what you need to hit the ground running so to speak in confidence whether it's warm leggings, breezy tops, or extra-supportive sports bras that you can wear, no matter your cup size.

lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support (Was $48) $39 at lululemon To all of my lululemon die-hards, you can find the brand on sale and cult-favorite pieces, too, with a little digging through the "We Made Too Much" section. This sports bra, for example, has the brand's signature buttery fabric and would look killer paired with the matching leggings below at your next yoga class.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" (Was $128) $89 at Lululemon To know lululemon is to know the brand's Align pants, which are undoubtedly their most popular product. In case you were wondering, they are absolutely worth the hype. The feel buttery smooth and light as air, so much so that you may even forget you have leggings on.

Free People Free Throw Crop Muscle Tank Top (Was $40) $28 at Nordstrom While I often turn to Free People for their cozy sweaters, their activewear is just as impressive. This tank top has a stretchy rib knit for a flattering shape and to hold you in during your sweatiest workouts.

Nike Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist Pocket Ankle Leggings (Was $100) $75 at Nordstrom Nike is the GOAT of athletic wear, so I'm so glad to see you can score their leggings on sale. Not only is this pair in the dreamiest shade of blue I've seen, but reviews say they feel soft and "fits like a second skin."

Athleta Altitude Polartec Hoodie Sweatshirt (Was $129) $95 at Athleta For those who love an outdoor run (go you!) or need some extra warmth, Athleta's Polartec pieces are where it's at. This sweatshirt is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece for when the chill is really hitting. It even has a hood to keep your ears warm!

Athleta Altitude Pant in Polartec Power Stretch (Was $119) $70 at Athleta Like the sweatshirt above, these pants were made for the cold weather so you're set to hit the gym even in the chilliest of temps. They also feature a slight flair below the knee, which is a major trend among Gen-Z, and a super stretchy fabric to keep you comfortable.

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Crop Tank (Was $52) $39 at Nordstrom This tank has Nike's Dri-FIT technology to keep you cool and dry during intense workouts, but that's not what makes this tank so good. It's main draw is that it features a built-in bra to keep you supported and eliminates the need for an extra layer.

Zella Work for It Easy Tank Top (Was $39) $23 at Nordstrom When you can't go away with not wearing a shirt to your workout, this is the tank I would grab. This breezy tank is made from a lightweight, breathable material and features extra-wide armholes so you're sure to stay cool and comfortable.

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging (Was $128) $102 at Alo Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lopez, and Kendall Jenner (among many other celebs) all count themselves fans of these cult-favorite leggings and it's not too hard to see why. They have a pretty shiny finish, sculpting high-compression fabric, and a flattering thick waistband. Try them out in a number of mega-watt bright shades, all of which are on sale.

Girlfriend Collective Topanga Sports Bra (Was $30) $18 at Net-a-Porter Thanks to their inclusive sizing and sustainability practices, Girlfriend Collective is one of MC's favorite active brands. This low-impact sports bra, for example, prevented 8.19 pounds of CO2 from being released into our atmosphere and 11 water bottles from ending up in a landfill. For a limited time, you can score an extra 20 percent off this bra with the code EXTRA20 on Net-a-Porter.

Girlfriend Collective Bike Shorts (Was $50) $30 at Net-a-Porter Some of us (myself included) get crazy hot working out no matter what the weather looks like outside, so bike shorts are never a bad idea to keep on hand. Not only are these shorts sustainably made, but they feature a flattering high-rise and sculpting fit. Don't forget to use code EXTRA20 for an extra 20 percent off.

Sweaty Betty Supersoft Reversible Yoga Bra (Was $68) $48 at Nordstrom What's better than one sports bra? Two sports bras! This stormy grey bra is reversible to double the number of looks you can serve at your workout, plus it has a cool back cut-out to add even more style points.

Zella Studio Open Back Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Was $59) $25 at Nordstrom In case you prefer a bit more coverage at the gym, this option will serve you well. This t-shirt is cool and dry with its sweat-wicking, breezy fabric. Also, take a peak at the open back, which allows more airflow and the chance to show off a strappy sports bra.

Spanx Booty Boost® Active 7/8 Leggings (Was $98) $49 at Spanx If you only know Spanx for their shape wear, allow me to introduce you to their amazing athleticwear. I'm personally a big fan of these leggings because they deliver on their booty boosting promise and they don't have a pesky front seam.

Nike Universa Medium Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings (Was $110) $72 at Nordstrom How gorgeous is this shade of cranberry? If you tend to only stick to black leggings, I suggest adding this pair into your rotation to switch it up. Aside from the pretty color, they're buttery soft, moisture-wicking, and supportive. The best part? They have pockets!

Vuori Yosemite Sports Bra (Was $58) $46 at Nordstrom One compelling review wrote, "this Vuori Yosemite Sports Bra is by far the most comfortable sports bra I've ever used, and it's cute!" It's that not enough to compel you into buying this bra, then maybe it's supportive fit and trendy strappy back will.

Vuori Daily Leggings (Was $89) $71 at Nordstrom If there's one thing I love fashion-wise, it's a matching set. With the matching sports bra above, I would wear this set to every workout if I could. These leggings are a real standout too with their drawstring waist and comfortable fit.

Girlfriend Collective Leggings (Was $80) $40 at Net-a-Porter Net-a-Porter is truly coming through with their current sale. For just $40 (even less if you use code EXTRA20), these pretty leggings can be yours. They're the perfect shade for the upcoming spring months or for whenever you need a brighten up your workout.

Alo Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging (Was $108) $86 at Alo Yoga As I mentioned before, Gen Z has officially declared slim leggings out and flared leggings in. While I'll never give up my traditional leggings, I do like this bootcut pair from Alo. The muted pink shade is a nice detour from my go-to black and these look incredibly flattering.

Beyond Yoga Front Twist Muscle Tank (Was $68) $27 at Nordstrom Leave it to Beyond Yoga to create a ridiculously cute workout tank. This knotted hem detail on this breathable tank will earn you major style points in your pilates class. Personally, I think this tank could work well beyond the gym.

Athleta Delancey Moto Tight (Was $98) $65 at Athleta For those days when putting on real pants sound like too much of a chore, these leggings will be your hero. With cool moto detailing, these leggings were made to take you anywhere from the gym to brunch and errands.

Abercrombie YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim Tank (Was $50) $35 at Abercrombie If you know Abercrombie for their jeans and basics, don't make the mistake of sleeping on their activewear line. Their pieces come top-rated and feature a luxurious look without the high price tag. Reviews say this tank has amazing quality and a great fit, plus who wouldn't want a matching scrunchie?