After spending the first half of the year on the go, Zendaya is having a much-deserved European vacation. First, she was hanging out in London with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, and popping by the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, she's in Italy.

Just like her headlining press tour looks from the first half of the year, Zendaya is already turning her summer vacation into a must-watch fashion show in itself. To start her Italian getaway, Zendaya packed an editor-favorite summer work outfit essential into her carry-on rotation—the tailored vest—alongside both the mesh flats trend and boxer shorts trend.

While out in Italy on Monday, August 12, the actress was captured out and about sticking to her minimally chic, "less is more" fashion agenda for the summer. In photos published by StarStyle, Z wore an off-white tailored vest. Instead of long trousers, she went for a pair of matching elastic shorts from Elisabetta Franchi's Fall 2024 collection, resembling the rising boxer shorts trend seen on a slew of celebrities lately.

Zendaya accessorized her top's plunging V-shaped neckline with a chunky gold pendant necklace. She also spruced up her outfit with a pair of white Bottega Veneta knitted mesh flats—a rising trend she's co-signed on a number of occasions, including her street style in London.

Zendaya's latest sighting in Italy arrives shortly after she was captured attending her boyfriend Tom Holland's final Romeo and Juliet performance in London. On Saturday, August 3, the 27-year-old was photographed with a bouquet of roses and a gift bag in hand. She was wearing a cropped beige and floral patchwork blazer with wide-leg, acid-wash jeans. She accented her look with her go-to brown Christian Louboutin pumps and her favorite Louis Vuitton Diane bag on her shoulders.

Zendaya in the stands at Wimbledon wearing a gray blazer with a blue button down shirt and a striped tie

Zendaya has taken the suited look all around Europe, including to her appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Z's vintage blazer isn't the only celebrity look nodding to the workwear uniform this season. She joins a list of A-listers who elevated the basic "suit and trousers" combination in recent months, from Ayo Edebiri and Gigi Hadid.

Zendaya has also sported the aesthetic on multiple occasions, from the Dune: Part Two red carpet to, most recently, the 2024 Wimbledon games. For the former, she sported a backless vest and slouchy trousers at the film's CinemaCon panel. As for the London-based tennis championships, she wore a full-on suited look from Ralph Lauren, which featured a blue button-up shirt with a striped tie, a blazer, and navy blue trousers.

Zendaya's vest and shorts combo in Italy is another unexpected outfit recipe she's test-driving this year. The outfit in itself might not be anything "groundbreaking," but with the help of her stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya demonstrates how effortlessly chic and versatile a tailored vest can be, especially when paired with other emerging trends. Take the boxer shorts silhouette, as seen on Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively. Or mesh flats—the airy shoe trend that Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Kendall Jenner, and more have fully integrated into their everyday street-style attire. Zendaya's three-in-one outfit proves just how easy it is to take the uniform from the office to the streets.

