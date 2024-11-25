Zendaya Co-Signs Burgundy Plaid on a Low-Key Date with Tom Holland in Boston
The pair stopped by a bar for drinks on their casual Sunday night outing.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are notoriously private about their relationship. But on Sunday, Nov. 24, the pair gave fans a rare glimpse inside their life together with an outing to the Boston-area bar Foxhole—one of the many places you can now sample Holland's non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero.
In a series of clips and snapshots shared to Instagram, Holland told followers he was "heading out to a bar to go and have [his] first Bero in the wild." Shortly thereafter, he posted a photo of Zendaya smiling and giving the drink a thumbs-up in an unexpectedly casual date-night ensemble.
Zendaya's look was more pared-back than Holland's. The Challengers star slipped into a long-sleeved red plaid shirt accessorized with a gold chain necklace and matching gold earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun, and her face appeared to be largely makeup-free. Her nails, too, seemed completely free of polish, in keeping with the naked nail trend.
Holland, on the other hand, was dressed in a black T-shirt layered beneath a gray and white striped jacket. The SpiderMan actor paired the coat with what appeared to be light-wash jeans.
Zendaya's plaid top could be interpreted as a casual nod to the English country style trend, which draws inspiration from the rustic charm of the British Isles. The Fall/Winter 2024 trend even led to a profusion of plaid, tartan, and check-print designs at the likes of Chloé, Dior, Burberry, and Loewe. That said, you don't necessarily need a designer clothing budget to embrace the heritage pattern's resurgence in street style. Below, find a selection of elevated plaid pieces Zendaya would be sure to love.
