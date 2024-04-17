Zoë Kravitz Goes Cabaret-Core in a Sheer LBD

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be...Zoë. Zoë Kravitz was spotted leaving New York City's KitKat Club yesterday in a look fit for Chicago or Cabaret.
Kravitz cloaked herself in a long, oversized black coat with a sheer black tube dress underneath for an evening Cabaret performance. Under the mesh, she wore transparent black tights and matching high-waisted briefs. The actress tied the barely-there look together with a skinny black leather belt and peep-toe patent leather heels.
Her outfit begs the question: Is cabaret core New York's answer to Los Angeles' Coachella festival fashion? While Hailey Bieber and Rihanna spent the weekend dressing in over-the-top layers, Kravitz is keeping things much more minimal: She tied her hair in a classic slicked back bun and carried a simple black leather hand bag. Her only jewelry was a pair of small diamond drop earrings and her 7-carat engagement ring.
The look falls in line with Kravitz's signature sexy, yet sophisticated and classic, yet adventurous style. Last month, her longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal mixed a sleek pencil-skirt-and-pumps silhouette with a strapless, electric blue Saint Laurent swimsuit.
Last night's look was a return to her comfort color palette—all black everything—and a familiar texture. Kravitz is no stranger to sheer. Also last month, Mukamal dressed Kravitz in a black, see-through Saint Laurent gown for the brand's Pre-Oscars Party.
“Zoë has a vision for herself and her life,” Mukamal told Vogue UK back in 2019. “She never says ‘styling is your job, you do it’. We’re in it together. And she has a hawk eye for detail. If something doesn’t sit right, she’s on it.”
“She’s innately bohemian and bourgeois—she can lean either way at any given time,” he continued. “As much as she’s a Brooklyn girl who connects to the earth and can head to a remote beach for a month, she is also an uptown woman eating in the fanciest restaurants and seeing Broadway shows. This dynamic combination is exciting for people – it’s not contrived. We read her mood and do what feels right at the time.”
Right now, sheer tights and stage-ready details are a perfect fit.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
