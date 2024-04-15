With stylist Maeve Reilly on speed dial and an infinite closet within arm's reach, Hailey Beiber's Coachella outfits could have gone in any direction. But when the time came to get dressed for a weekend of late-night concerts and celebrity shenanigans, Bieber went for the look she just can't quit—the no-pants trend—in two variations.

First, the Rhode founder attended Revolve Fest, an annual concert-meets-celebrity-hangout hosted by the online retailer, on April 13 in an outfit mixing a few of her favorite codes. Bieber's casual look started sporty with a green Nike soccer jersey, then took a turn for the Sophia Coppola-inspired with a pair of lacy bloomers, Sandy Liang Mary Janes, and rolled white socks.

At a Rhode activation during Coachella's Revolve Fest, Hailey Bieber mixed coquette Mary Janes and bloomers with a sporty Nike soccer jersey. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

The next day, Bieber opted for heavier layers—on top, at least. In place of her flirty white bloomers and soccer kit, she changed into a voluminous leather jacket by Balenciaga and a tough pair of lug-sole Miu Miu leather boots. A hint of a black T-shirt peeked out from beneath her coat's collar. Pants? She still doesn't know them.

On Sunday, Bieber changed into an extra-oversize Balenciaga leather jacket—the same one she wore with track shorts the week before—with little else visible underneath. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

While Bieber clung to her Rhode lipgloss phone case to take in performances by Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and more over the weekend, she wasn't as glued to her leather jacket. At one point, the Victoria's Secret model changed into a vintage Yankees varsity jacket, paired with a Fila baseball cap with a leopard print scarf wrapped over the top. From the glimpse at the look Bieber shared on her Instagram Stories, she also incorporated a pair of cargo pants into the look. (Who's surprised?)

Last but not least, Bieber swapped her leather bomber for a vintage New York Yankees jacket. She softened the look of her sporty Fila baseball cap with a leopard print scarf tied around the top. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

A range of celebrities have embraced the no-pants trend over the past few months, from Kristen Stewart promoting her film Love Lies Bleeding in hot pants to Dua Lipa walking around London in nothing but a Ferragamo leather jacket. Kendall Jenner, Bieber's close friend, was also one of the earliest adopters of the no-pants agenda.

They have plenty of runway backup: Designers from Gucci to Miu Miu to Bottega Veneta incorporated teeny-tiny microshorts into recent collections. But no other A-listers or models have been as committed to the look as Hailey Bieber, who's worn oversize jackets with little underneath since mid-2022.

While Rihanna's Coachella outfit went maximalist in oversize layers and a fur coat, and Taylor Swift's Coachella outfit played up her impending Reputation 2.0 era, Hailey Bieber's two pants-free looks were maybe the truest reflection of personal style on the festival circuit. Sure, going pants-free is an unavoidable trend—but in wearing it absolutely everywhere, she proves its her own wardrobe pillar.