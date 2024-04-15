What makes Coachella highly anticipated isn't just the jam-packed weekend full of electric performances. The three-day event has become synonymous with over-the-top festival style—but this year in the celebrity department, there seems to be a wardrobe shift toward minimalism. Rihanna was one of the many A-listers spotted in the desert who rejected that notion and embraced the "more is more" agenda with an opulent fur coat instead.

On Sunday, April 14, Rihanna was seen in the VIP section to cheer on her partner, A$AP Rocky, as he made a surprise appearance for Doja Cat's song "URRRGE!!!!"

The 36-year-old showed her support from the front row, wearing a gray vintage graphic T-shirt, tying it in the back to make it a crop top. She incorporated lots of layers for her look, opting for a khaki cargo maxi skirt with a wraparound waistband and a slit at the front. She also wore striped blue and white boxers that peeked out from beneath her skirt, and another khaki hoodie tied around her waist.

Rihanna wearing lots of layers, including a brown fur coat, while watching A$AP Rocky perform with Doja Cat at Coachella. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna ripped a page from Jennifer Lopez's loud luxury outfit formula, throwing on an elaborate brown fur coat. The opulent outerwear was draped off her shoulders like a regal cape.

She completed her statement-baring outfit with slouchy cream-colored boots, beaded necklaces, and gold hoop earrings, plus a sleek Dior bag.

The "Wild Thoughts" singer packed her Coachella weekend full of over-the-top furs, likely styled by her longtime collaborator Jahleel Weaver. On Saturday, she attended Tyler, the Creator's performance, contrasting an all-black look with a fuzzy, floor-sweeping white jacket.

Fur coats have also appeared everywhere from Rihanna's rockstar errand outfits to nights out with friends. Ahead of Coachella, the singer also took her mob wife-inspired fur to dinner. While celebrating her best friend Melissa Forde's birthday at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, Rihanna was seen in head-to-toe leopard print (courtesy of vintage Dolce. & Gabbana). She styled her printed mini dress with a matching coat, which was adorned with fuzzy black cuffs.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rihanna aside, there's been a surge in low-key dressing at Coachella so far. Last week, Kendall Jenner was one of many to bring her minimalist style to the desert.

Kendall Jenner kicked off Coachella by opting for a sleek red midi dress at the FWRD event in Palm Springs, California. (Image credit: BFA/Marc Patrick)

On April 11, the supermodel hosted a welcome reception in Palm Springs to celebrate her new edit for online retailer FWRD. Jenner, the luxury site's creative director, was photographed wearing a burgundy maxi dress from Tove with a matching wristlet and black stripy heels, both from the Olsen twins' luxury label, The Row.

Then there was Taylor Swift's Coachella outfit, which leaned into all-black separates including a micro mini skirt and patent leather jacket, punctuated by a green baseball cap (promoting boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast).

Perhaps we're entering a new era of festival style, but for some attendees like Rihanna, it will always be about doing the most.