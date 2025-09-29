Over the past few years, Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent has become synonymous with jewel tones, formfitting minis, and strong shoulders. (Oh, and Hailey Bieber.) That flavor of '80s-tinged exuberance was on full display at the brand's Spring 2026 show on Monday, the eve of Paris Fashion Week—not just on the runway, but on many of the label's most loyal celebrities.

Collectively, front row show-goers co-signed a slew of nostalgic trends the fashion set has been enthusiastically rallying around. The windbreaker agenda got a compelling endorsement from newlywed Charli XCX, who wore her blue-trimmed crimson style over a lacy peach négligée-like mini dress.

Charli XCX wore sunglasses and a red windbreaker at Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber, too, donned a cinnamon-colored pull-over, hers styled with lace-trimmed yellow short-shorts, sheer tights, and red mule stilettos.

Hailey Bieber chose an identical outfit in contrasting food-inspired hues. (Image credit: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

Then, there were the pronounced shoulder pads—a signature of Vaccarello's (seen across tops, dresses, and outerwear in his previous collections) and a favorite of the era.

The shape of Zoë Kravitz's cropped trench juxtaposed nicely against the soft lines of her yellow slip dress. Teyana Taylor's emerald green coat dress, meanwhile, drew a sharp, angular silhouette, made that much dramatic by her blue leather gloves and the eggplant-colored turtleneck which peeked out from underneath.

Zoë Kravitz also wore butter yellow bottoms, paired with a shoulder pad-laden trench. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor also donned exaggerated shoulder pads, via a Kelly green wrap coat. (Image credit: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

Even the oversized moto jackets—as worn by Emmy winner Cristin Milioti and fashion's most eligible it boy Chris Briney—boasted the strong shoulders. (Connie Baby has really been everywhere this season: Before landing in Paris, he was at both the Chanel fragrance and Valentino Beauty parties, as well as the Cos and Calvin Klein shows, in New York.)

Chris Briney wore a leather jacket with shoulder pads—another favorite of the glam-rock era. (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Cristin Milioti sported a lookalike style at YSL's Monday show. (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Other celebrity attendees—including Kate Moss, Madonna, Walton Goggins, and more—were likewise dressed to various degrees of 1980s-ness. See more looks from the front row ahead.

