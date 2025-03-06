Picture this: You're getting ready for a night out with your coolest friends. You reach for your favorite party look: skinny jeans and a lingerie top, with a leather jacket. Your hair is perfectly messy and you've never felt hotter.

Anyone who's over the age of 25 is probably having flashbacks to a random Friday (likely at a frat party or college dive bar), between the years of 2015 and 2018. But the look I'm describing isn't nostalgia from decades past—it's an outfit Kate Moss wore only yesterday.

On March 5, the OG fashion icon made her first appearance of the season at Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row at Stella McCartney's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show. Her outfit was a mood board from the designer's heyday, featuring some of McCartney's most beloved creations from her most popular era: the mid-2010s.

Moss wore the traditional Party Girl starter pack, reviving her best skinny jeans for the occasion. She styled the fitted pair with a slouchy leather jacket and a lacy 2016-style going-out top. Her accessories, too, paid homage to previous trends, with the supermodel sporting the brand's platform Scott Mules—a new recreation of a popular 2010s shoe style—and a modernized version of McCartney's signature Falabella bag.

Kate Moss attended the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show wearing skinny jeans and platform mules. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The purse style is arguably McCartney's single most famous piece, featuring a rectangular shape and the telltale chainlink trim. It originally debuted in 2009 and continued its reign for the next five years, riding the shoulders of every style star in Hollywood.

Today, McCartney still riffs off the Falabella, regularly releasing updated versions—which brings us back to Moss. The star has carried countless iterations over the years, but chose a grommeted clutch style for this week's runway show.

She styled the look with a silver-accented clutch and a leather jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Moss's look paid tribute to past McCartney aesthetics, the designer's runway was decidedly forward-thinking. Several chained bags were featured, but the majority of models toted large leather duffels, reminiscent of The Row's Margaux, or exaggerated top-handle bags with Alaïa-style east-west silhouettes.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the clothing department, there wasn't a skinny jean in sight. One model did sport a pair of lace leggings, but for the most part, garments were dramatically oversize and corpcore-esque.

McCartney showed boxy suits and oversized bags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One model wore a crimson red sweater covered in bulky fringe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most trousers were loose-fit, but she did show one pair of lace skinny pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shoes were streamlined and sleek. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Between Moss's throwback 'fit and the runway newness, this event was a tribute to McCartney's legacy—past and present.