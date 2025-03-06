Kate Moss Is a Walking Time Capsule in Skinny Jeans, Platform Mules, and a 2016 Going-Out Top
She took a mid-2010s uniform to Stella McCartney's fall 2025 front row.
Picture this: You're getting ready for a night out with your coolest friends. You reach for your favorite party look: skinny jeans and a lingerie top, with a leather jacket. Your hair is perfectly messy and you've never felt hotter.
Anyone who's over the age of 25 is probably having flashbacks to a random Friday (likely at a frat party or college dive bar), between the years of 2015 and 2018. But the look I'm describing isn't nostalgia from decades past—it's an outfit Kate Moss wore only yesterday.
On March 5, the OG fashion icon made her first appearance of the season at Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row at Stella McCartney's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show. Her outfit was a mood board from the designer's heyday, featuring some of McCartney's most beloved creations from her most popular era: the mid-2010s.
Moss wore the traditional Party Girl starter pack, reviving her best skinny jeans for the occasion. She styled the fitted pair with a slouchy leather jacket and a lacy 2016-style going-out top. Her accessories, too, paid homage to previous trends, with the supermodel sporting the brand's platform Scott Mules—a new recreation of a popular 2010s shoe style—and a modernized version of McCartney's signature Falabella bag.
The purse style is arguably McCartney's single most famous piece, featuring a rectangular shape and the telltale chainlink trim. It originally debuted in 2009 and continued its reign for the next five years, riding the shoulders of every style star in Hollywood.
Today, McCartney still riffs off the Falabella, regularly releasing updated versions—which brings us back to Moss. The star has carried countless iterations over the years, but chose a grommeted clutch style for this week's runway show.
Though Moss's look paid tribute to past McCartney aesthetics, the designer's runway was decidedly forward-thinking. Several chained bags were featured, but the majority of models toted large leather duffels, reminiscent of The Row's Margaux, or exaggerated top-handle bags with Alaïa-style east-west silhouettes.
In the clothing department, there wasn't a skinny jean in sight. One model did sport a pair of lace leggings, but for the most part, garments were dramatically oversize and corpcore-esque.
Between Moss's throwback 'fit and the runway newness, this event was a tribute to McCartney's legacy—past and present.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
