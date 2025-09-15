Cristin Milioti’s 2025 Emmys Look Is a Symbolic Nod to Her ‘Penguin’ Character

Cristin Milioti is far from new to Hollywood. The talented actress has starred in an impressive range of hit shows, including How I Met Your Mother, The Mindy Project, and Made for Love . But at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony tonight, she makes her debut as a first-time nominee for her phenomenal performance as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin .

“I’m really proud of our show and everyone who worked on it,” Milioti told E! News. “[I worked with] such a fabulous group of actors, and it was a string of pinch-me moments—I had the time of my life."

Milioti graced the 2025 Emmys red carpet wearing a custom Danielle Frankel gown. Styled by Bailey Moon , the red dress championed boldness with a structured silhouette, a dramatic train, and a sculptural neckline.

With a strong, edgy appeal, Milioti’s gown paid homage to her fearless Penguin character. “[The look] feels [like] me, but also a bit like Sofia, which is nice,” she said.

Moon elevated Milioti’s outfit with a glistening designer watch and a coordinating pair of diamond earrings.

Wearing a Danielle Frankel gown, Milioti commanded attention on the 2025 Emmys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for glam, Milioti opted for a natural look defined by brown eyeshadow, sun-kissed bronzer, and nude lipstick. She wore her brunette strands loose behind her shoulders.

Milioti chose a glowy glam look which perfectly matched her dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Milioti is new to the Primetime Emmys, she previously attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards—a precursor to the main event—back in 2018. For the occasion, the star took a bold approach by wearing a brown sequined dress with a shimmering finish that mimicked a croc-inspired textile. She topped off her outfit with a structured burgundy clutch and dangling earrings.

Milioti arrived at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a daring croc-embossed gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A peek inside Milioti’s red carpet wardrobe reveals that the star has a penchant for textured fabrics. Several months ago, at the Gotham Television Awards, Milioti wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown cut from crushed velvet. Adorned with floral appliqués and black mesh straps, her gold dress stood apart from the crowd.

Milioti's Dior dress glistened on the 2025 Gotham Television Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moon completed the jaw-dropping look with a glistening diamond ring, gemstone drop earrings, and a cuff bracelet to match.