Cristin Milioti Swaps Her Emmy-Winning Velvet Gown for an After-Party Leather Jacket

For an Emmy nominee, after-party attire undergoes the same sourcing process as a ceremony gown. Why? Photo ops increase tenfold once a star accepts a trophy. Such was the case for newly-minted Emmy winner, Cristin Milioti.

The 2025 Emmys wrapped around 11 p.m. ET, but for celebrity guests, the night was far from over. Stars bolted from L.A.'s Peacock Theater to one of five after-parties (rumor has it, there were more). Milioti chose a party hosted byThe Penguin's home network, HBO Max, to celebrate her first Emmy from the comic-book crime drama.

Inside San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, she posed for photographers with her gold award in tow. Stylist Bailey Moon swapped Milioti's velvet Danielle Frankel gown in ruby red for all-black after-hours attire. I suspect the oversize leather jacket featured Saint Laurent tags. Everything from the popped collar to the ruched hem felt aligned with the French label's Spring 2025 collection. Plus, it reminded me of another Milioti look from early August, courtesy of Saint Laurent. Nothing is confirmed yet, but either way, Milioti kept the moto bomber on all night long.

Cristin Milioti celebrated her Lead Actress In a Limited Series win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milioti elevated the Hailey Bieber street style staple with a skintight mini skirt. It featured an elongated, bustle-type train, which flowed behind her as she walked. Black polka-dot tights were both fun and on-trend—the pattern is having another moment at New York Fashion Week, thanks to Tibi, Altuzarra, and Khaite's Fall 2025 lines.

She accessorized with suede ankle-strap pumps, a single diamond ring, and a snake ear cuff, courtesy of DYNE by Sarah Ysabel Narici.

Clearly, she was the life of the party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To no surprise, HBO Max hosted one of the buzziest after-parties of the evening. Milioti's fellow winner, Hannah Einbinder, posed in front of the same burgundy curtain. She also went the noir route with a luxe little black dress. (Olivia Rodrigo styled a similar babydoll dress at the same soirée.)

Stylist Jamie Mizrahi curated the post-show look for Einbinder, pairing a sweetheart-shaped mini with semi-sheer tights and patent leather sandals. A single bangle, hoop earrings, and her trophy acted as her only accessories. What more did she need?

Hannah Einbinder also brought her Emmys trophy as her plus one. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unless you have a stellar stylist on speed dial, the likelihood of channeling Milioti's ceremony gown is slim to none. Her after-party 'fit, on the other hand, is much more doable.

