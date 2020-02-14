image
Anthropologie Is Having Another Sale — And I'm Stocking Up on Candles

image
Anthropologie

Ah, Anthropologie. What's not to love about the brand? The site is filled with cute bohemian clothes, accessories, and furniture, and the physical stores smell like a dream, thanks to its bestselling Capri Blue candles that are currently on sale (!).

Giant Mercury Glass Candle
Giant Mercury Glass Candle
Capri Blue
SHOP IT

Right now, Anthropologie is offering an extra 50 percent off sale items, which means you can walk away with Capri Blue's giant candle for a fraction of the price. Oh, and did I mention this one has a 125-hour burn time? It can very well be the only candle you want need for a long time.

Whether you're an avid Anthropologie shopper or simply a candle hoarder (um, hi, guilty!), Capri Blue needs no introduction. This line boasts an array of subtle-but-delicious scents that are lit in every Anthropologie across the country. Whether you opt for the fresh scents of Capri Blue's bestselling Volcano series or prefer to keep it floral with an Aloha Orchid candle, your home will smell amazing.

But why stop with one candle? While you're at it, here are a few more items from Anthro's sale that are worth adding to your cart. Happy weekend!

Leanna Crossbody Bag
Leanna Crossbody Bag
SHOP IT

$68
$24.98

Jana Plisse Jumpsuit
Jana Plisse Jumpsuit
SHOP IT

$168
$49.98

Lana Oval Sunglasses
Lana Oval Sunglasses
SHOP IT

$38
$12.48

Washed Ikat Cane Chair
Washed Ikat Cane Chair
SHOP IT

$798
$449.96

Amy Ankle Boots
Amy Ankle Boots
SHOP IT

$180
$54.98

Zodiac Post Earring Set
Zodiac Post Earring Set
SHOP IT

$48
$14.98

Sofia Hacci Pullover
Sofia Hacci Pullover
$39.95
SHOP IT

$78
$19.98

Strike Collection Side Table
Strike Collection Side Table
SHOP IT

$498
$187.46

