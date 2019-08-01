From the very moment that Tulsi Gabbard announced her intentions of running for president of the United States earlier in February, she must have known that the battle for the White House would be long and hard—before facing Donald Trump, she would have to take on the literal dozens of candidates running for the Democratic nomination, including big name politicians like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and even former vice president Joe Biden. The road will be a bumpy one, but with the support of her husband Abraham Williams, Gabbard might be able to go all the way. Here's everything you need to know about Williams as his wife takes center stage in the 2020 election.



He's been supporting Gabbard long before they even got together.

Politics was the initial thing that brought Gabbard and Williams together; Williams was working as a volunteer on Gabbard's 2012 political run for a seat in the House of Representatives, shooting many of the notable images of her campaign. After the race was won, they met in person, and sparks flew. "About a year and a half later, he asked me out for the first time at a birthday party that a mutual friend of ours threw for me," Gabbard told The New York Times in 2015. "It was the first time that we had a chance to kick back, relax and really talk on a personal level." That first meeting might have sealed the deal, because in 2015, the couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Kahaluʻu.

He's a talented cinematographer.

As evidenced by his role in Gabbard's first campaign, Williams has an excellent eye for capturing images and puts his skills to work as a cinematographer, steadicam operator and camera operator. His professional website pretty much speaks for itself—the guy is really talented.

He's an avid fan of water sports.

Growing up in what is arguably one of the most beautiful places on earth, Williams naturally developed an affinity for the outdoors, particularly for the beautiful clear waters of Hawaii. He's big on surfing waves, something that also really endeared him to his wife, who shared his interest in the extreme sport. "As we got to know each other, we realized how much we actually had in common," said Gabbard. "Pretty soon, we were going on hikes, going surfing and spending as much time together as we could. Oftentimes that meant an early-morning surf before work. Our friendship and relationship developed over our mutual love for the ocean and surfing.”

Williams' romantic marriage proposal to even involved the water sport; He popped the big question one evening while he and Gabbard were taking on the waves, the orange glow of the setting sun as their backdrop. Talk about romantic.

