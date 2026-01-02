Kim Kardashian Steps Into the New Year Wearing a Velvet Corset and Fur Stole

Each holiday season, Kim Kardashian taps in her favorite brand, for style inspiration. Last year, for example, that meant a crimson red Ludovic de Saint Sernin maxi dress that laced down the front—her choice for the SKIMS holiday party. And this week, she relied on the label once more to supply a high-fashion look for New Year's Day.

Last night, Kardashian was photographed outside Casa Tua in Aspen—coincidentally, Bella Hadid was dining there the exact same night. But where Hadid went sultry and see-through, Kardashian went full-coverage and retro. She sported Ludovic de Saint Sernin's signature motif, yet again, wearing a pair of shredded burgundy leather pants which laces all down the front.

Texture was a theme of the look, as Kardashian then added in a taupe-colored corset coated in crushed velvet. Over top of that, the mogul then piled on several layers of fur (vintage, by the looks of it). She sported an ankle-length coat, styled with a coordinating stole. The fluffy piece added a volumized feel to the otherwise fitted look.

Kim Kardashian wears lace-up leather pants on New Year's day. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If her New Year's Day outfit was this good, I can't even imagine what she looked like on New Year's Eve.

Shop Kim Kardashian's Luxe New Year's Day Look

