Kim Kardashian Steps Into the New Year Wearing a Velvet Corset and Fur Stole
She tapped her favorite holiday designer, yet again.
Each holiday season, Kim Kardashian taps in her favorite brand, for style inspiration. Last year, for example, that meant a crimson red Ludovic de Saint Sernin maxi dress that laced down the front—her choice for the SKIMS holiday party. And this week, she relied on the label once more to supply a high-fashion look for New Year's Day.
Last night, Kardashian was photographed outside Casa Tua in Aspen—coincidentally, Bella Hadid was dining there the exact same night. But where Hadid went sultry and see-through, Kardashian went full-coverage and retro. She sported Ludovic de Saint Sernin's signature motif, yet again, wearing a pair of shredded burgundy leather pants which laces all down the front.
Texture was a theme of the look, as Kardashian then added in a taupe-colored corset coated in crushed velvet. Over top of that, the mogul then piled on several layers of fur (vintage, by the looks of it). She sported an ankle-length coat, styled with a coordinating stole. The fluffy piece added a volumized feel to the otherwise fitted look.
If her New Year's Day outfit was this good, I can't even imagine what she looked like on New Year's Eve.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.